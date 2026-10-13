Arsenal vs Lille Predictions: Narrow home win for the Gunners

The Gunners showed real grit to fight back from a goal down to defeat Leeds on Saturday. They face a Lille side who sit second in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Lille

Arsenal to Win and Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of @ +100 with BetMGM

Martin Ødegaard to Score or Assist at odds of @ -111 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 Goals at odds of @ +140 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Gunners to repeat their game plan from Naples

Arsenal showed their resolute defensive nature in Naples a month ago. They won 1-0 and kept a clean sheet against a strong Napoli side. It seems that this is how Mikel Arteta aims to play in the opening rounds of the UCL league phase. Especially while tyring to defend the Premier League title at the same time.

William Saliba is still out, but Arsenal managed to find an excellent cover during his absence. Gabriel and Ezri Konsa should start together at centre-back as they have against Leeds. Konsa had to pull out from Engalnd’s campt early due to an injury, but has already recovered.

Lille arrive badly weakened in key areas. They conceded three at home to Betis and lost Mbappé to suspension, while Hamza Igamane is out long term with an ACL injury. Lille have also scored only four goals in their last three games in all competitions. That’s why we’re happy to back a home win and a clean sheet at a 50% implied probability.

Arsenal vs Lille Bet 1: Arsenal to Win and Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of @ +100 with BetMGM

Ødegaard to be Arsenal’s creator-in-chief again

Martin Ødegaard was the hero in Naples during Arsenal’s opening UCL league phase fixture. He scored the only goal of the game and held the midfield tightly against Napoli. The Norwegian remains the fulcrum of this attack, despite having an injury riddled season last term.

The underlying numbers suggest that we can expect so much more from Ødegaard. He currently has a combined xG and xA of 3.3 in the Premier League. But only has two goal contributions thus far.

That gap will surely close in the coming weeks. He has plenty of players that he can make plays to. One of those is Bukayo Saka, who took six shots in the Napoli win alone. We can back Ødegaard to score or create a goal at a modest 53% probability. Backing the Arsenal skipper to register a goal contribution feels like the top value bet from our Arsenal vs Lille Predictions.

Arsenal vs Lille Bet 2: Martin Ødegaard to Score or Assist at odds of @ -111 with BetMGM

Controlled performance from the Gunners who could be leggy

Both squads are very deep into a punishing schedule. Many players came through four international matches this month. Legs will be heavy at the Emirates on Tuesday.

As a result, Arteta will surely look to manage his players carefully. They won 1-0 in Naples without needing a flurry of goals. Control rather than chaos feels like the Arteta way in European competition.

Lille are by no means in bad form going into this one. They’ve won two of their last three in Ligue 1. One of those was a 1-0 victory over Le Havre. Arsenal’s recent leakiness against Brighton and Leeds is what we are aiming for here. We can back two goals or less at a 42% implied probability, as Arteta’s Champions League template supports this case.

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 LilleGoalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Saka, Gyökeres

Arsenal host Lille at the Emirates on Tuesday evening on Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase.

Arsenal won their opening UCL game of the season 1-0 away at Napoli with Martin Ødegaard scoring the only goal of the game. They followed that with a 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.

However, the Gunners needed to work hard to get the win. They fell behind early in the second half and only scored a comeback win thanks to timely substitutions made by Arteta. Mikel Arteta’s side have now won five of their last six games.

Defensively speaking, things are a bit more questionable in the short term. Arsenal have conceded six goals across their last three games. William Saliba and Christos Tzolis are both out injured, while Piero Hincapié was carried off with an ankle problem in the Leeds win. Fortunately, Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Kai Havertz all returned to fitness after sustaining injuries during the international break.

Lille lost 3-2 at home to Real Betis in their opening UCL game. Ethan Mbappé was sent off in that game and is suspended for the trip to North London. Domestically, Lille sit just one point behind Ligue 1 leaders Monaco, so don’t consider them as pushovers by any means.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Lille

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya; Calafiori, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Guimarães, Rice, Eze, Saka, Ødegaard, Gyökeres

Lille expected lineup: Özer; Ngoy, Perraud, Ribeiro, Nianzou, Andre, Bentaleb, Bakwa, Haraldsson, Perrin, Ueda