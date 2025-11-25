+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoQarabag FK
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Napoli vs Qarabag Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Qarabag FK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoliwill hostQarabag on Tuesday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a UEFA Champions League group stage match. 

Napoli currently remains unbeaten at home this season across competitions, but suffers from a long list of injuries. Qarabag FK arrives without any injury concerns and with a strong away form, making the match intriguing despite Napoli's home advantage. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli vs Qarabag online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SSC Napoli vs Qarabag FK kick-off time

Champions League
Diego Armando Maradona

The match will be played on Tuesday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Qarabag FK lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

Napoli team news

Midfielder Frank Anguissa suffered a significant thigh problem during international duty with Cameroon, adding his name to an already concerning absentee list that includes experienced duo Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

Napoli must also cope without their regular goalkeeper, Alex Meret.

Qarabag team news

Qarabag, meanwhile, are far more settled. Ten players have been ever-present throughout the league phase, and after their impressive performance against Chelsea, Qurbanov could well keep the same starting XI on Tuesday.

Form

