How to watch today's Napoli vs Qarabag Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Napoliwill hostQarabag on Tuesday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Napoli currently remains unbeaten at home this season across competitions, but suffers from a long list of injuries. Qarabag FK arrives without any injury concerns and with a strong away form, making the match intriguing despite Napoli's home advantage.

SSC Napoli vs Qarabag FK kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Diego Armando Maradona

The match will be played on Tuesday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Midfielder Frank Anguissa suffered a significant thigh problem during international duty with Cameroon, adding his name to an already concerning absentee list that includes experienced duo Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

Napoli must also cope without their regular goalkeeper, Alex Meret.

Qarabag team news

Qarabag, meanwhile, are far more settled. Ten players have been ever-present throughout the league phase, and after their impressive performance against Chelsea, Qurbanov could well keep the same starting XI on Tuesday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

