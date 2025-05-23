How to watch today's Napoli vs Cagliari Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The curtain falls on the Serie A season this Friday, with leaders Napoli welcoming Cagliari to the roaring Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

And if history is any guide, expect Naples to tremble—not just with nerves, but possibly with joy, as a title win could spark celebrations seismic enough to register on the Richter scale.

Antonio Conte's men have one hand on the Scudetto, clinging to a narrow one-point advantage over reigning champions Inter Milan. However, recent stumbles have left the door ajar. Napoli have been held to consecutive stalemates, including a gritty 0-0 draw at Parma's Ennio Tardini last weekend. Fortunately for the Partenopei, Inter dropped points too, keeping the title race on a knife's edge.

Their final hurdle? A Cagliari side that's made a habit of defying the odds under the stewardship of Davide Nicola, Serie A's very own escape artist. The Sardinians secured safety last weekend and did so in style, sweeping aside Venezia 3-0 at home with a performance full of flair.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

SSC Napoli vs Cagliari kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Cagliari will be played at Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, May 23, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli will once again be without midfield metronome Stanislav Lobotka, who remains sidelined with an ankle issue. Defensive absentees Alessandro Buongiorno and Juan Jesus also miss out, leaving Conte with decisions to make at the back.

Cagliari team news

As for the visitors, Leonardo Pavoletti is still suspended, and doubts linger over the fitness of Zito Luvumbo, who's struggling with injury once again ahead of their final mainland outing.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

