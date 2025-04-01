How to watch today's Nacional Potosi vs Independiente Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Nacional Potosi and Independiente, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina's Independiente will take on Bolivia's Nacional Potosi in a Copa Sudamericana encounter at Estadio Victor Agustin Ugarte on Tuesday.

Los Diablos Rojos qualified for the group stage as the 2024 Copa de la Liga Profesional and Primera Division aggregate table second-best team not qualified for 2025 Copa Libertadores.

Having qualified for the first stage as the 2024 Primera Division aggregate table second-best team not qualified for 2025 Copa Libertadores, Nacional Potosi edged past Universitario de Vinto 1-0 to enter the group stage.

Paraguayan side Guarani and Uruguayan outfit Boston River complete Group A of South America's secondary club tournament.

How to watch Nacional Potosi vs Independiente online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Nacional Potosi and Independiente will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling Blue, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, ViX, beIN SPORTS Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Nacional Potosi vs Independiente kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Nacional Potosi and Independiente will be played at Estadio Victor Agustin Ugarte in Potosi, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Tuesday, April 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nacional Potosi team news

Coming off a 1-0 league defeat against Always Ready, La Banda Roja manager Cesar Vigevani is likely to revert to the lineup from the Universitario de Vinto win.

Victor Abrego and Martín Prost are the familiar faces in attack, while Edisson Restrepo is likely to join Santiago Echeverria at the heart of defense.

Independiente team news

Paraguayan forward Gabriel Avalos will spearhead the visitor's attack, with Santiago Hidalgo, Santiago Montiel, Lautaro Millan and Diego Tarzia all in contention to feature in the final third.

Federico Vera, Kevin Joel Lomonaco, Sebastian Valdez and Alvaro Angulo are the mainstays at the back.

