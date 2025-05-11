How to watch 2025 Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 2: Livestream, TV schedule, Dates and Start Times

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 2 live on TV, with & without cable.

The Mustang Challenge rolls into one of America’s most legendary circuits this weekend, as the second round of the 2025 season gets underway at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, from May 9–11.

Saturday’s opening round of Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca delivered no shortage of drama, with new faces reaching the top step of the podium in nearly every class. While fresh winners emerged in Pro, ProAm, and Am, many had roots tied to past successes in Monterey, except in the LB Cup, where a familiar name extended his dominant run to start the 2025 campaign.

Nick Persing delivered a stirring drive to capture his maiden victory in the Pro category, marking an emotional breakthrough and keeping Wayne Taylor Racing’s perfect 2025 Pro record alive, though it came at the expense of his own teammates. In ProAm, the pairing of Andy Lee and Slade Stewart bounced back from a rough outing at Sebring to claim top honors in a chaotic, action-packed race. David Staab, meanwhile, broke through in the Am class, going one better after back-to-back runner-up results in Florida. And in the LB Cup, Nick Groat continued his torrid pace, notching his third consecutive win of the young season.

Persing, piloting the No. 8 Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 entered by Lamborghini Palm Beach, started from the second row—fourth overall and third among the Pro entries. For most of the race, he found himself chasing down his teammates in the No. 1 Huracán, driven by Danny Formal and Hampus Ericsson, along with the No. 29 TR3 Racing machine of Will Bamber and Elias de la Torre IV. But when the opportunity came, Persing seized it, closing the deal in impressive fashion to claim a long-awaited and hard-earned first win.

When and where is the Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 2?

Date: Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11

Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11 Venue: WeatherTech Raceway

WeatherTech Raceway Location: Monterey, California, USA

The Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca action lands in Monterey, California with three jam-packed days of racing set for 9–11 May at the WeatherTech Raceway.

How to watch Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 2

TV Channel: IMSA TV

IMSA TV Live streaming: Peacock

Fans won't miss a moment of the action, with every race streamed live across multiple platforms. Tune in via the IMSA and Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca YouTube channels, catch the coverage on IMSA TV and Peacock, or follow along on Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca social pages — including Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and X — for full-throttle updates all weekend long.

Here's how the broadcast schedule lines up for the Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 2:

Sunday, May 11

Race 2 (50 minutes): 11:25 am – 12:15 pm ET

The Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca entry list can be found here.