How to watch 2025 Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 1: Livestream, TV schedule, Dates and Start Times

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 1 live on TV, with & without cable.

The Mustang Challenge rolls into one of America’s most legendary circuits this weekend, as the second round of the 2025 season gets underway at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, from May 9–11.

Among the competitors returning to the cockpit is Ford CEO Jim Farley, who’s back behind the wheel of the No. 17 Mustang Dark Horse R with Competition Motors. While Laguna Seca marks Farley’s 2025 debut in the series, it’s far from the end of his race calendar, he’s also set to compete at the Le Mans Invitational on June 13–14. Farley, who kicked off his Mustang Challenge racing career last season at Mid-Ohio, is no stranger to the twists and elevation of Laguna Seca.

Setting the pace in Monterey was Robert Noaker, who continued his strong form by sweeping both practice sessions before locking in pole position for the weekend’s first race. He’ll start up front, followed by RNR driver Sandy Satullo in third in the No. 7 Dark Horse entry, while McCumbee McAleer Racing’s Corbin Collins slotted into fourth on the grid.

In a noteworthy qualifying performance, Farley impressed with an 11th-place start, an encouraging result in just his second weekend competing in the one-make championship. As the Mustang Challenge heats up, the stage is set for another thrilling chapter at one of North America’s most storied tracks.

With anticipation building, GOAL delves into the key details of this highly awaited championship, including where to watch, venue, schedules and how to watch.

When and where is the Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 1?

Date: Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11

Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11 Venue: WeatherTech Raceway

WeatherTech Raceway Location: Monterey, California, USA

The Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 1 action lands in Monterey, California with three jam-packed days of racing set for 9–11 May at the WeatherTech Raceway.

How to watch Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 1

TV Channel: IMSA TV

IMSA TV Live streaming: Peacock

Fans won't miss a moment of the action, with every race streamed live across multiple platforms. Tune in via the IMSA and Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca YouTube channels, catch the coverage on IMSA TV and Peacock, or follow along on Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca social pages — including Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and X — for full-throttle updates all weekend long.

Here's how the broadcast schedule lines up for the Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca Race 1:

Friday, May 9

Practice 1: 11:25 am – 11:45 am ET

Practice 2: 3:10 pm – 3:40 pm ET

Qualifying: 8:10 pm – 8:25 pm ET

Saturday, May 10

Race 1 (45 minutes): 11:50 am – 12:35 pm ET

Sunday, May 11

Race 2 (50 minutes): 11:25 am – 12:15 pm ET

The Mustang Challenge Laguna Seca entry list can be found here.