How to watch today's Mushuc Runa vs Palestino Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Mushuc Runa and Palestino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Thursday, Palestino will kick off their 2025 Copa Sudamericana group stage campaign when they take on Mushuc Runa at Estadio Olimpico de Riobamba.

Tino overcame fellow Chilean outfit Universidad Catolica 5-4 on penalties in the first stage, while El Ponchito defeated Orense 2-1 in the build-up to the group stage. Union de Santa Fe and Brazilian side Cruzeiro complete Group E.

Playing at high altitudes gives the hosts an edge, but Palestino are far more experienced in international club competitions.

Mushuc Runa vs Palestino kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Mushuc Runa and Palestino will be played at Estadio Olimpico de Riobamba in Riobamba, Ecuador.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Thursday, April 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mushuc Runa team news

Mushuc Runa manager Ever Almeida is believed to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Bryan Bentaberry and Renny Simisterra were the two players to score against Orense.

Palestino team news

No significant injuries affect Palestion, as head coach Lucas Bovaglio continues to bank on Jonathan Benitez in the middle and Junior Marabel on the offense.

The visitors might go in for an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation while looking to tackle the high altitude disadvantage with emphasis on control and using the wide areas.

