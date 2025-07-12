How to watch MotoAmerica Round 5 Superbike Series: Livestream, TV channel, schedule and

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the MotoAmerica Round 5 Superbike Series live on TV, with & without cable.

The MotoAmerica Superbike show hits full throttle this weekend as Round 5 lands at the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, from July 11–13, and it's shaping up to be a tripleheader you won't want to miss.

Josh Herrin arrives with the wind at his back, having snatched the championship lead from Cameron Beaubier after a dominant clean sweep at The Ridge. Add in his Road America double, and Herrin now boasts four straight wins, a personal milestone he's never hit before.

But this isn’t just any race weekend, it's a homecoming for both title contenders. With the Californian hills as their backyard, Herrin and Beaubier are set for a fierce duel as they battle for top billing in the standings. Expect sparks.

With anticipation building, GOAL delves into the key details of this highly awaited championship, including where to watch, venue, schedules and how to watch.

When and where is the MotoAmerica Round 5 Superbike Series?

Date: July 11–13

July 11–13 Time: 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Venue: WeatherTech Raceway

WeatherTech Raceway Location: Monterey, California, USA

The MotoAmerica Round 5 Superbike Series action lands in Monterey, California with three jam-packed days of racing set for July 11–13 at the WeatherTech Raceway.

How to watch MotoAmerica Round 5 Superbike Series

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live streaming: Peacock

Get ready for high-octane action as Round 5 at MotoAmerica Round 5 Superbike Series kicks off this Saturday, July 12, with coverage firing up at 6:00 pm ET on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

MotoAmerica Superbike Series Round 5 roster

Curious who's lining up on the grid this season? You can check out the complete lineup of riders set to battle it out in the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike series right here.

MotoAmerica Superbike Series 2025 schedule