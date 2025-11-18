How to watch today's Morocco vs Mali U17 World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Morocco U17and Mali U17 are set to face each other in an all-African Round of 16 clash at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, scheduled for Tuesday, at Aspire Zone - Pitch 7 in Doha.

Both teams advanced impressively from the group stage and Round of 32, with Morocco securing a dramatic penalty shootout win against the USA, while Mali dominated Zambia with a 3-1 victory. This matchup highlights Africa's strong representation in the knockout rounds and promises to be a tightly contested battle for a quarter-final spot.

Morocco U17 vs Mali U17 kick-off time

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, at Aspire Zone - Pitch 7 in Doha, with kick-off at 10.45 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Morocco U17 team news

Morocco have shown resilience and strong tactical discipline, recovering from a late equalizer against the USA to win on penalties. Goalkeeper Chouaib Bellaarouch has been a standout with crucial saves in shootouts.

The team is focused on maintaining concentration and tactical discipline, with key contributors like Abdellah Ouazane leading attacking efforts. Morocco’s coach emphasizes the importance of winning to progress, motivating the young squad to stay focused.

Mali U17 team news

Mali has demonstrated attacking efficiency and physical dominance, spearheaded by forwards Raymond Bomba and Seydou Dembele, who played vital roles in their 3-1 victory over Zambia.

Midfield creativity and set-piece delivery have been strengths for Mali, creating and converting scoring opportunities. The team is emboldened by their recent success and aims to continue their momentum into this knockout clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MOR Last match MLI 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Mali U17 1 - 0 Morocco U17 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

