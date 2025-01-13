How to watch today's Monza vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monza will take on Fiorentina in the Serie A at the U-Power Stadium on Monday.

Monza are rock bottom in the standings and have only won one game so far this season. They will be desperate for points.

Fiorentina's form has also been poor. They are winless in their last five games but they are the favourites to claim victory here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monza vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monza vs Fiorentina kick-off time

The match will be played at the U-Power Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Georgios Kyriakopoulos might make his return after missing two matches due to injury, and Pablo Marí is back following a suspension.

However, Danilo D'Ambrosio is now suspended, and midfielders Matteo Pessina and Roberto Gagliardini remain out due to injuries.

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina are expected to have their entire squad available for Monday evening's match.

Recent loan signing Michael Folorunsho from Napoli is eligible and could feature, while fellow new arrival Nicolás Valentini is likely to start on the bench.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links