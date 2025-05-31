How to watch today's Montreal vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between CF Montreal and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CF Montréal host the New England Revolution at Stade Saputo on Saturday in a key MLS Eastern Conference matchup.

CF Montréal are bottom of the Eastern Conference after a 4-2 defeat to Inter Miami in their last outing. Their defence has struggled, conceding 29 goals—the most in the East—and they are still seeking their first home win of the regular season.

New England Revolution sit 10th in the East and are unbeaten in eight league matches, including six without a loss on the road—their longest such streak this decade. The Revs have the best defensive record in the East, conceding just 14 goals in 14 games.

How to watch CF Montreal vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

CF Montreal vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Saputo Stadium

The match will be played at Stade Saputo on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal team news

Key attackers for the hosts include Prince Owusu and Giacomo Vrioni, each with three goals this season, while Caden Clark, Fernando Álvarez, and Luca Petrasso have provided assists.

Defender Fernando Álvarez and midfielder Nathan Saliba have been injury concerns, but the latest MLS injury report does not specifically rule them out for this match, and both could feature. Joel Waterman returns from suspension and should start.

New England Revolution team news

Carles Gil leads the team with six goals, while Leonardo Campana has two, though Campana is currently out with a hamstring injury.

Ilay Feingold and others have also contributed goals. The Revs’ squad is otherwise largely fit, with no major new injuries reported.

