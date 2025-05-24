How to watch today's Montreal vs LAFC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between CF Montreal and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CF Montréal host Los Angeles FC at Saputo Stadium on Saturday in a cross-conference MLS fixture with both teams seeking to rebound from disappointing recent results.

Montréal recently suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat in the Canadian Classique against Toronto, halting a modest run of improved form, while LAFC played out a 2-2 draw in El Tráfico versus LA Galaxy, continuing their trend of dropping points late in away matches. Montréal have struggled this season, sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but they have found some resilience at home, earning points in their last six matches against Western Conference opponents.

LAFC, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven league games and remain one of the Western Conference’s most potent attacking sides, but have failed to win in their last five away fixtures, a streak they will be eager to end in Montreal.

CF Montreal vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Saputo Stadium

The match will be played at Saputo Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal team news

Montréal face significant injury problems ahead of this match. Key absentees include George Campbell, Dominik Yankov, and Bryce Duke, all sidelined with injuries, while Fabian Herbers is also out with an ankle issue.

Prince-Osei Owusu, the team’s top scorer with three goals, will be relied upon to provide an attacking spark, while Giacomo Vrioni is expected to continue leading the line after scoring twice in the last ten games.

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC are in better health but will be without defender Maxime Chanot due to injury. Steve Cherundolo otherwise has a strong squad available, with Denis Bouanga and Cengiz Ünder spearheading the attack. The team’s recent away form has been inconsistent, but their attacking depth and overall squad fitness give them an edge heading into this encounter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MTL Last 2 matches LAF 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Los Angeles FC 4 - 2 CF Montreal

CF Montreal 3 - 5 Los Angeles FC 5 Goals scored 9 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

