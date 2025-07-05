How to watch today's CF Montreal vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between CF Montreal and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CF Montréal welcome Inter Miami to Stade Saputo on Saturday in a match that marks both teams’ return to MLS action after a busy June.

Montréal are hoping to secure back-to-back home wins for the first time this season, while Inter Miami, fresh from their FIFA Club World Cup adventure, look to re-establish momentum in the league with Lionel Messi expected to feature.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Saputo Stadium

The match will be played at Stade Saputo on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal team news

Montréal come into this fixture buoyed by their first home victory of the campaign, a 1-0 win over New York City FC. Victor Loturi scored the decisive goal, and Jonathan Sirois recorded a clean sheet, highlighting Montréal’s recent defensive improvement. However, the hosts will be without defender Joel Waterman, who is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Injuries continue to affect Caden Clark, Giacomo Vrioni, Jalen Neal, and Fabian Herbers, though Olger Escobar returns from international duty.

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami return to league play after their Club World Cup run ended in the Round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain. Their last MLS outing was a commanding 5-1 win over Columbus Crew, where Lionel Messi starred with two goals and three assists. Messi is available for this match, though it remains uncertain whether he will start or come off the bench, given Miami’s congested July schedule.

The squad continues to deal with injuries to Gonzalo Luján, Yannick Bright, and David Ruiz, while goalkeeper Drake Callender is questionable with a groin issue. Jordi Alba is fit again and should reinforce the left side of defense.

