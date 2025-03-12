How to watch today's Monterrey vs Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Monterrey and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the Corona Stadium on Wednesday.

Roberto de la Rosa scored in the 25th minute of the first leg to put Monterrey in the lead. They looked like they would claim a crucial win away from home before Belal Halbouni produced the equalizer for the then hosts. The draw in the first leg has set the fans up for an exciting second leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various channels in the US, including Fubo, Sling TV, FS1 and VIX. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monterrey vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

The match will be played at the Corona Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

New signing Sergio Ramos recently opened the scoring for the club. The former Real Madrid star will be confident of making an impact here in this crucial tie.

There are fresh injury concerns in the Mexican side's camp.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their second leg clash against Monterrey.

Belal Halbouni scored their only goal in the first leg, and this time, he will be hoping that their attack can get the job done.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MON Last match VAN 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Vancouver Whitecaps 1 - 1 Monterrey 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links