How to watch today's Monterrey vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Monterreyhost Tigres UANL in the highly anticipated Regio Derby in the Liga MX at Estadio BBVA on Saturday.

Monterrey sit fifth in the Liga MX Apertura standings, while Tigres are third, separated by only two points, intensifying their battle for playoff positioning. Both teams are in strong form - Monterrey are unbeaten in four out of their last five matches, while Tigres remain unbeaten in their last 11 games, setting up a thrilling contest between two top contenders of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Tigres kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio BBVA

The match will be played at Estadio BBVA on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey coach Domenec Torrent has announced a nearly full-strength lineup.

Up front, creativity and scoring responsibility lie with Sergio Canales, Lucas Ocampos, and the main striker, Germán Berterame.

Tigres team news

Tigres approach the fixture with an almost complete squad, although Ángel Correa’s availability remains doubtful due to a minor injury.

The team’s strong recent form and tactical discipline have made them legitimate title challengers.

