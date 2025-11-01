+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
team-logoMonterrey
Estadio BBVA
team-logoTigres
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Monterrey vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterreyhost Tigres UANL in the highly anticipated Regio Derby in the Liga MX at Estadio BBVA on Saturday.

Monterrey sit fifth in the Liga MX Apertura standings, while Tigres are third, separated by only two points, intensifying their battle for playoff positioning. Both teams are in strong form - Monterrey are unbeaten in four out of their last five matches, while Tigres remain unbeaten in their last 11 games, setting up a thrilling contest between two top contenders of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US, including Paramount+. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monterrey vs Tigres kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura
Estadio BBVA

The match will be played at Estadio BBVA on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Monterrey vs Tigres lineups

MonterreyHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestTIG
25
S. Mele
93
S. Ramos
2
R. Chavez
3
G. Arteaga
33
J. Medina
5
F. Ambriz
30
J. Rodriguez
29
L. Ocampos
17
J. Corona
10
S. Canales
7
G. Berterame
1
N. Guzman
20
J. Aquino
3
M. Farfan
2
Joaquim
27
J. Angulo
77
J. Herrera
16
D. Lainez
11
J. Brunetta
23
Romulo
8
F. Gorriaran
7
A. Correa

4-1-4-1

TIGAway team crest

MON
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Torrent

TIG
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Pizarro

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

Monterrey coach Domenec Torrent has announced a nearly full-strength lineup. 

Up front, creativity and scoring responsibility lie with Sergio Canales, Lucas Ocampos, and the main striker, Germán Berterame.

Tigres team news

Tigres approach the fixture with an almost complete squad, although Ángel Correa’s availability remains doubtful due to a minor injury.

The team’s strong recent form and tactical discipline have made them legitimate title challengers.

Form

MON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TIG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MON

Last 5 matches

TIG

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

11

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

