How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Santos Laguna in the Liga MX at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday.

Monterrey lost their last game against Mazatlan 1-0 but will be confident of getting a win here in order to climb up the standings from ninth place. Santos Laguna will need a miracle and they will be desperate, given they are at the bottom of the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX, TUDN and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio BBVA

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

Monterrey are set to take on Santos Laguna in a crucial Liga MX encounter and in a welcome boost, Spanish center-back Sergio Ramos is expected to return to the starting lineup after sitting out their previous match against Mazatlán as a precaution.

Head coach Martín Demichelis is keen to reintegrate the veteran defender, whose leadership and experience are seen as vital to stabilizing the backline. With Ramos back in action, Monterrey aim to combine defensive solidity with their potent attacking play to secure a much-needed victory.

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna enter the clash with new boss Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz at the helm, but they have not started the season well.

Ortiz has already signaled his commitment to revitalizing the team, promising a more aggressive and disciplined approach as Santos look to end a period of inconsistency.

While the squad will rely on familiar faces to lead the charge, they face a stern test against a Monterrey side boosted by the return of Sergio Ramos.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

