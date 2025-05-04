How to watch today's Monterrey vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday.

Monterrey, sitting seventh in the league, have shown strong recent form with four wins in their last six matches, while Pumas UNAM, 11th, arrive with a patchy run but still capable of causing an upset. The head-to-head record favors Monterrey, who have won 17 of the last 32 meetings, and they triumphed 3-1 when these sides last met in March.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Club Universidad Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monterrey vs Club Universidad Nacional kick-off time

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

Monterrey come into this fixture on the back of a solid run of results and will be buoyed by their recent attacking output, having scored three or more goals in three of their last six matches.

Sergio Canales, who starred in the previous meeting with a goal and two assists, is expected to be a key figure in midfield, while Germán Berterame and Guillermo Martínez offer further threat up front.

The squad is largely healthy, with no major injury concerns reported, and manager Fernando Ortiz is likely to field a strong lineup as Monterrey look to build on their home advantage and recent head-to-head dominance

Club Universidad Nacional team news

Pumas UNAM have struggled for consistency this season, with just four wins from twelve matches and a recent 3-1 defeat to Monterrey fresh in the memory. The team’s defensive record is a concern, having conceded at least one goal in nine of their last ten outings.

Head coach Gustavo Lema will look to experienced players such as Eduardo Salvio and César Huerta to provide leadership and creativity, but the squad is missing several key defenders due to injury and suspension. Pumas will need to tighten up at the back and find a way to break down a Monterrey side that has been difficult to beat at home this campaign

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links