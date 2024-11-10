How to watch today's Monterrey vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Leon in the Liga MX at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday.

Monterrey are sixth in the standings with 28 points from 16 matches. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 win against Atlas and will be confident of bagging three more points.

Leon are seventh, 10 points behind Sunday's opponents, and will need a strong display to avoid what could be a third consecutive draw.

How to watch Monterrey vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Monterrey vs Leon kick-off time

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.05pm ET Venue: BBVA Stadium

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Monterrey squad ahead of Sunday's clash against Leon.

Sergio Canales scored a brace in the last game against Atlas and will be hoping to get on the scoresheet once again.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Arteaga; Ocampos, Ambriz, Ochoa; Canales, Oliver, Berterame

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos Midfielders: Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez Forwards: Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa, Ocampos

Leon team news

Andres Guardado will miss the clash against Monterrey on Sunday due to a leg injury.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of the clash.

Leon possible XI: Blanco; Mendoza, Barreiro, Bellon, Reyes; Ramirez, Cabral; Estrada, Moreno, Cadiz; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez, Mendoza Midfielders: Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe, Moreno Forwards: Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Ramirez, Cadiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/04/24 León 2 - 0 Monterrey Liga MX 17/09/23 Monterrey 3 - 1 León Liga MX 28/02/23 León 1 - 1 Monterrey Liga MX 07/08/22 Monterrey 5 - 1 León Liga MX 02/03/22 León 0 - 0 Monterrey Liga MX

