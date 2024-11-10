How to watch today's Monterrey vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Monterrey will take on Leon in the Liga MX at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday.
Monterrey are sixth in the standings with 28 points from 16 matches. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 win against Atlas and will be confident of bagging three more points.
Leon are seventh, 10 points behind Sunday's opponents, and will need a strong display to avoid what could be a third consecutive draw.
How to watch Monterrey vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Monterrey vs Leon kick-off time
|Date:
|November 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.05pm ET
|Venue:
|BBVA Stadium
The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.05 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Monterrey team news
There are no fresh injury concerns in the Monterrey squad ahead of Sunday's clash against Leon.
Sergio Canales scored a brace in the last game against Atlas and will be hoping to get on the scoresheet once again.
Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Arteaga; Ocampos, Ambriz, Ochoa; Canales, Oliver, Berterame
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos
|Midfielders:
|Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez
|Forwards:
|Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa, Ocampos
Leon team news
Andres Guardado will miss the clash against Monterrey on Sunday due to a leg injury.
There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of the clash.
Leon possible XI: Blanco; Mendoza, Barreiro, Bellon, Reyes; Ramirez, Cabral; Estrada, Moreno, Cadiz; Hernandez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia
|Defenders:
|Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez, Mendoza
|Midfielders:
|Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe, Moreno
|Forwards:
|Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Ramirez, Cadiz
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21/04/24
|León 2 - 0 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|17/09/23
|Monterrey 3 - 1 León
|Liga MX
|28/02/23
|León 1 - 1 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|07/08/22
|Monterrey 5 - 1 León
|Liga MX
|02/03/22
|León 0 - 0 Monterrey
|Liga MX