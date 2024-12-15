How to watch today's Monterrey vs Club America Liga MX Apertura final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Club America in the second leg of the Liga MX final at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday.

America picked up the win in the first leg of the clash, with Alex Zendejas and Kevin Alvarez scoring a goal each in the 2-1 performance. Monterrey will give it their all to get back into the contest and they will need an aggressive start to do so.

How to watch Monterrey vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Univision, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Monterrey vs CF America kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio BBVA

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada and midfielder Jordi Cortizo are ruled out with ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

Andrés Guzmán and Roberto de la Rosa are uncertain to feature due to fitness concerns.

CF America team news

Captain Henry Martín is expected to lead the line once again for the team. Martín, who shares the team's top scorer title with Rodrigo Aguirre with nine goals, will be central to América's attacking threat.

Defender Cristian Borja remains a doubt after picking up a knock, while Aguirre, who missed the first leg due to a suspension, could make a return.

