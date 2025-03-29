How to watch today's Monterrey vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Saturday, Monterrey will welcome Tijuana for a Liga MX Clausura 2025 tie at Estadio BBVA.
While Martin Demichelis' side recorded a 3-1 win at Pumas UNAM, Tijuana will aim to snap a three-game losing run after a 4-1 loss to Pachuca.
How to watch Monterrey vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tijuana will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).
Monterrey vs Tijuana kick-off time
The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tijuana will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.
Team news & squads
Monterrey team news
Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos will be suspended for a tie on account of his late sending-off in the Pumas win.
Besides, Carlos Salcedo is sidelined with an ACL Injury, while fellow defender Victor Guzman is a doubt due to a hamstring problem.
German Berterame would continue to spearhead the attack.
Tijuana team news
As for the visitors, interim manager Cirilo Saucedo is unlikely to be able to call upon the services of Domingo Blanco and Carlos Valenzuela due to rib and knee injuries, respectively.
Colombian forward Jose Raul Zuniga should continue at the tip of the attack once again.