How to watch today's Monterrey vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Monterrey will welcome Tijuana for a Liga MX Clausura 2025 tie at Estadio BBVA.

While Martin Demichelis' side recorded a 3-1 win at Pumas UNAM, Tijuana will aim to snap a three-game losing run after a 4-1 loss to Pachuca.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tijuana will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monterrey vs Tijuana kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tijuana will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos will be suspended for a tie on account of his late sending-off in the Pumas win.

Besides, Carlos Salcedo is sidelined with an ACL Injury, while fellow defender Victor Guzman is a doubt due to a hamstring problem.

German Berterame would continue to spearhead the attack.

Tijuana team news

As for the visitors, interim manager Cirilo Saucedo is unlikely to be able to call upon the services of Domingo Blanco and Carlos Valenzuela due to rib and knee injuries, respectively.

Colombian forward Jose Raul Zuniga should continue at the tip of the attack once again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links