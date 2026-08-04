Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 5 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Monterrey and Orlando City will kick-off at Aug 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Monterrey vs Orlando City is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass. The TV channel and live stream options for this Leagues Cup fixture are listed below.

Monterrey and Orlando City meet in the Leagues Cup, with the Mexican side hosting the MLS outfit in what promises to be a cross-confederation contest worth watching.

Rayados arrive in this fixture carrying mixed Liga MX form. Matias Almeyda's side have won three of their last five league outings but have shown defensive vulnerabilities, conceding in each of their two recent defeats.

Orlando City come into the game off a 3-2 loss to Red Bull New York in MLS, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back wins for Martin Perelman's side. The Lions had looked sharp in that purple patch, keeping a clean sheet against Nashville and routing San Jose 4-0 on the road.

For Monterrey, the Leagues Cup represents an opportunity to test themselves against MLS opposition, a competition the club's history of continental ambition makes them well-suited to approach seriously.

Orlando have shown they can score goals in bunches this season. Their 4-1 win over Atlanta United in the US Open Cup and a 4-0 demolition of San Jose underline an attacking threat that Almeyda's defence will need to respect.

Both benches will be working from limited preparation time given the mid-season scheduling, which could open the game up and create space for moments of individual quality to prove decisive.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Monterrey vs Orlando City, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Monterrey vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matias Almeyda's Monterrey have not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Orlando City head coach Martin Perelman is similarly without a confirmed squad list for the trip to face Monterrey. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Lions at this time. Further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Monterrey head into this match with a record of three wins, two losses from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Atlas in Liga MX on August 2, a result that will have provided some confidence ahead of this Leagues Cup tie. Earlier in that run, they defeated Santos Laguna 3-2 but also suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to the same opponent back in April. Across those five matches, Rayados scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Orlando City's last five results show two wins, two losses, and no draws. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 defeat to Red Bull New York in MLS on August 1. Before that loss, the Lions had won back-to-back matches, including a 4-0 win away at San Jose Earthquakes. Orlando scored 11 goals across those five fixtures but also conceded 12, pointing to an open, attack-minded side that can be exposed at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Monterrey and Orlando City are recorded in the available data. This Leagues Cup fixture will mark a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup standings, Monterrey currently sit 19th and Orlando City are placed 23rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monterrey vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: