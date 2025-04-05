How to watch today's Monterrey vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas are entering the closing stages of Clausura 2025 in Liga MX with everything to play for when they take on Monterrey at Estadio BBVA on Saturday.

Gerardo Espinoza's men stay aloof a top-10 spot after last weekend's 1-0 loss against Cruz Azul extended their winless run in the league to three straight games.

On the other hand, despite also coming into the game on the back of a defeat in their last league game, Monterrey are three points clear of Chivas in the race to the play-in round if not better.

How to watch Monterrey vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Monterrey vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Chivas will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:05 pm PT / 9:05 pm ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

Rayados head coach Martin Demichelis will be without Carlos Salcedo due to an ACL injury, while Erick Aguirre, Sergio Canales and Victor Guzman are also dealing with their respective issues.

German Berterame will continue to spearhead the attack, supported by Oliver Torres and Iker Fimbres.

Chivas team news

Apart from Leonardo Sepulveda, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, and knee injury victims Oscar Whalley and Luis Olivas, the likes of Fernando Gonzalez, Jose Castillo and Miguel Tapias are doubts.

The likes of Chicharito, Victor Guzman, Luis Romo and Alan Pulido are all in contention for starts up front.

