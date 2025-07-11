How to watch today's Monterey Bay vs Orange County SC USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Monterey Bay FC and Orange County SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterey Bay host Orange County at Cardinale Stadium on Friday in a pivotal USL Championship fixture with both teams battling for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

Monterey Bay currently sit seventh in the standings with 19 points, while Orange County are close behind in ninth with 17 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterey Bay vs Orange County online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV, Sling and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monterey Bay FC vs Orange County SC kick-off time

The match will be played at Cardinale Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterey Bay FC team news

Monterey Bay have endured a tough stretch, winning just one of their last ten league matches and suffering three consecutive defeats in USL play. Their home form has also been inconsistent, with three losses in their last six matches at Cardinale Stadium.

Offensively, the team has struggled to find the net, averaging under a goal per game. Defensively, Monterey Bay have kept games tight, but a lack of attacking output has limited their ability to secure wins. With no fresh injury concerns, they will hope to turn things around with a win this weekend.

Orange County SC team news

There are no injury concerns for the visitors, but Orange County have also faced challenges, particularly on the road, where they have lost 67% of their last six away matches in the USL Championship. The team averages just 0.67 goals per away game, highlighting their attacking struggles outside of Orange County. However, they have managed to avoid defeat in five of their last ten league matches and have shown some defensive improvement. In head-to-head meetings, Orange County have historically held the upper hand, winning six of the last nine encounters with Monterey Bay

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

