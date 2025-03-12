How to watch today's Montana State vs Montana Big Sky women's championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montana State vs. Montana NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Top-seeded Montana State (29-3, 17-1 Big Sky) has one final hurdle to clear in its quest for a conference title—beating bitter rival Montana for a third time this season. The Bobcats and Grizzlies will clash in the Big Sky Championship on Wednesday at 3 pm PT, with both the conference crown and an NCAA Tournament berth up for grabs.

Montana State put on a defensive clinic Tuesday night, smothering Idaho State in a commanding 75-42 semifinal victory to punch their ticket to the Big Sky Championship. The Bobcats held the Bengals to a dismal 34.5% from the field, while Idaho State failed to connect on any of their 14 three-point attempts and managed just 4-of-11 from the free-throw line.

For the first time since their Big Sky Tournament title run in 2022, Montana State will compete for the conference crown. Their dominant performance not only secured a spot in Wednesday’s final but also extended their record-breaking season to 29-3. A win in the championship game would clinch the program's fourth-ever NCAA Tournament berth.

It marks the first time since 2008 that the two programs will square off in the tournament's deciding game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Montana State vs. Montana NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Montana State vs. Montana: Date and tip-off time

The Bobcats and the Lady Griz will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Idaho Central Arena Location Boise, Idaho

How to watch Montana State vs. Montana on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bobcats and the Lady Griz on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Montana State Bobcats team news & key performers

Offensively, the Bobcats spread the wealth, with three players hitting double digits. Bunyan led the charge with 15 points, rediscovering his rhythm in Boise after making an impact at this tournament as a freshman last season. Morales, the conference MVP, drained three shots from beyond the arc en route to 14 points, while Marah Dykstra chipped in 10 points on an efficient 4-of-6 from the floor. As a team, Montana State knocked down 11 triples, showcasing their perimeter firepower.

Defensively, MSU was relentless, racking up 16 steals—half of which came from Taylee Chrrick, the league's Defensive Player of the Year. Their pressure forced Idaho State into 23 turnovers, leading to 24 points on the other end.

For Montana State, the championship game presents another opportunity for sophomore guard Isobel Bunyan to shine. With Dylan Philip sidelined for the season, Bunyan has stepped into the starting lineup and made her presence felt, matching her career high with 15 points and three rebounds in the semifinals.

Montana Lady Griz news & key performers

Mack Konig delivered a standout performance, torching the Lumberjacks for 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including a near-flawless 9-of-10 from the foul line. McCliment-Call chipped in 16 points, while Waddington posted a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double to help fuel the upset.