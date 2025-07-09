How to watch Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic: Livestream, TV schedule and start time for Wimbledon Quarterfinal

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic Wimbledon Quarterfinal, from broadcast info, start time and form.

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic are set to square off in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 8, in a clash of rising talent versus seasoned grit.

Andreeva, just 18, continues her meteoric rise with a composed 6-2, 6-3 victory over Emma Navarro, booking her spot in the last eight at the All England Club for the first time. She became the youngest woman to reach this stage at SW19 since Nicole Vaidisova back in 2007. With clinical returning and early dominance—she jumped to a 5-1 lead in set one—the Russian teenager looked every bit a future Grand Slam contender.

Next up is Belinda Bencic, who avenged a recent loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova with a confident 7-6, 6-4 win. The Swiss star has hit her stride in London, reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in three years—and her first outside of New York.

While Bencic has played solid tennis throughout the fortnight, Andreeva has yet to drop a set, and she’s barely looked troubled. The youngster is riding a wave of form and confidence, and with each match, her title credentials grow stronger. Expect fireworks in this one.

Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic Wimbledon Quarterfinal date, start time

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Mirra Andreeva will continue his Wimbledon campaign against Belinda Bencic, with their quarter-final clash at Centre Court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, penciled in for Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The game is set for 8:30 am ET or 5:30 am PT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic Wimbledon Quarterfinal live on TV & online

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Fubo

Fans eager to catch Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic in quarterfinal action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the Grand Slam will be available live on both Fubo, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Mirra Andreeva Wimbledon 2025 results, scores so far

First round: vs Mayar Sherif 6-3 6-3

vs Mayar Sherif 6-3 6-3 Second round: vs Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 7-6(4)

vs Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 7-6(4) Third round: vs Hailey Baptiste 6-1 6-3

vs Hailey Baptiste 6-1 6-3 Fourth round: vs Emma Navarro 6-2 6-3

Belinda Bencic Wimbledon results, scores so far

First round: vs Alycia Parks 6-0 6-3

vs Alycia Parks 6-0 6-3 Second round: vs Elsa Jacquemot 4-6 6-1 6-2

vs Elsa Jacquemot 4-6 6-1 6-2 Third round: vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4 3-6 7-6(10-7)

vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4 3-6 7-6(10-7) Fourth round: vs Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4) 6-4

