How to watch today's Minnesota United vs St Louis City US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Minnesota United and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United and St. Louis City SC are set to meet once again at Allianz Field, this time in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The two sides just clashed in MLS play days earlier, with Minnesota United cruising to a convincing 3-0 victory at home. It was a result that reinforced their strong home form and extended their dominance in this head-to-head matchup.

Minnesota, currently third in the Western Conference, have won three of their last five league games and remain particularly formidable at Allianz Field, where they have lost just once all season.

St. Louis City, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult league campaign, winless in their last seven MLS matches and struggling to find consistency both offensively and defensively. With the Open Cup offering a potential lifeline for silverware, both teams will be eager to progress, but Minnesota’s recent form and home advantage make them clear favorites.

How to watch Minnesota United vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Minnesota United vs St. Louis City kick-off time

The match will be played at Allianz Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

For Minnesota United, the squad is in good health and spirits following their recent league win over St. Louis, with Tani Oluwaseyi continuing his excellent form in front of goal and Dayne St. Clair providing reliability between the posts.

Head coach Eric Ramsay is expected to field a strong lineup, with Jeong Sang-bin and Robin Lod likely to feature in attack alongside Oluwaseyi.

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis City, on the other hand, come into this cup clash searching for answers after a disappointing run in league play and a 3-0 defeat to Minnesota just days ago.

Head coach Olof Mellberg may look to rotate his squad and inject fresh energy, potentially turning to players like Rasmus Alm, who recently returned from injury, and Chris Durkin, who made his first appearance since March in the last match.

