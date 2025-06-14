How to watch today's Minnesota United vs San Diego MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United and San Diego FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United hosts San Diego FC at Allianz Field on Saturday in a high-stakes MLS Western Conference showdown.

Both teams are level on 30 points after 17 matches, sitting second and third in the standings, and are eager to break clear from each other while keeping pace with leaders Vancouver Whitecaps and cutting down that five-point gap to the top.

How to watch Minnesota United vs San Diego online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Minnesota United vs San Diego FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Allianz Field

The match will be played at Allianz Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota United enter this clash on a five-game unbeaten run (W2, D3) and has lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions. However, the Loons are significantly impacted by international call-ups and injuries.

Top scorer Tani Oluwaseyi and first-choice goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair are away with Canada, while Joseph Rosales is with Honduras and Carlos Harvey is representing Panama at the Gold Cup. Hassani Dotson and Kipp Keller remain sidelined due to injury.

On the positive side, Robin Lod and Michael Boxall could return after recent international duty. Despite these absences, Minnesota boasts the joint-highest clean sheets in MLS this season and will look to maintain their defensive solidity at home.

San Diego FC team news

San Diego FC, enjoying a strong debut MLS season, comes in with five wins from their last seven league matches but has struggled away from home, losing four of their last five road games.

Like their hosts, San Diego is missing key contributors to international duty: Luca de la Torre and Anibal Godoy are both away at the Gold Cup. The squad is also dealing with several injuries, with Hamady Diop, Manu Duah, Andres Reyes, and Marcus Ingvartsen all sidelined due to leg injuries. Nevertheless, San Diego remains one of the league’s most potent attacks, with 29 goals scored—the third-highest in the Western Conference.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

