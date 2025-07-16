How to watch today's Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United host Los Angeles FC at Allianz Field in Saint Paul on Wednesday in a pivotal Western Conference MLS clash.

The match carries significant weight as both teams aim to solidify their positions and push for playoff spots in a competitive season.

Minnesota United have shown strong home form, remaining unbeaten in 14 of their last 17 matches at Allianz Field. Their recent home outings have been impressive, with two wins and a draw in the last three matches. Los Angeles FC enter this match in sixth place in the Western Conference, looking to climb higher in the standings. LAFC have shown a mixture of form, finishing recent games with back-to-back wins over Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas, though their away record remains a concern.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Allianz Field

The match will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

The team has displayed resilience and sharp finishing, with key players like Kelvin Yeboah, who has scored four goals in his last four appearances, adding energy and attacking threat.

Minnesota’s ability to convert their shot volume into goals will be crucial, given their previous difficulty with clinical finishing on target despite good shot counts.

Los Angeles FC team news

Denis Bouanga, with three goals in five games recently, is the primary offensive threat alongside Nathan Ordaz.

LAFC are dealing with a few injuries, with Maxime Chanot and Lorenzo Dellavalle expected to miss the game. Defensive solidity and maintaining possession will be vital for LAFC to counter Minnesota’s direct attacking style.

