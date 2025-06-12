How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon at Target Field in what promises to be a compelling matchup between two clubs headed in different directions.

The Rangers are riding a wave of momentum, stretching their winning streak to three games following a commanding performance against Minnesota on Tuesday. That hot stretch comes on the heels of a four-game skid, which they snapped with back-to-back road victories against the Nationals.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is trending the other way. The Twins have dropped four of their last five games and have failed to win three of their last four series. They did manage to salvage the finale of their set with the Blue Jays last Sunday, posting a 6-3 win to avoid being swept at home.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: MNNT, and RSN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Minnesota Twins vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Texas Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Thursday, June 12, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Minnesota Twins vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

Trevor Larnach has emerged as Minnesota’s main power threat this season, leading the team with 10 home runs, good enough to place him 50th in the majors. He also ranks 72nd in RBIs. Byron Buxton has matched Larnach with 10 homers while adding a team-leading 38 RBIs, placing him 38th in that category league-wide.

Ty France has been the Twins’ most consistent bat in terms of average, slashing .278. He brings a two-game hitting streak into Thursday’s contest and is batting .333 over his last five games, which includes two doubles, four RBIs, and a couple of walks. Ryan Jeffers is another bat to watch, hitting .256 with 13 doubles and four home runs on the year. Jeffers has also been locked in recently, riding a two-game hit streak and producing a .357 average over his last five games, with a homer, four walks, and three RBIs.

Minnesota will hand the ball to Bailey Ober, who enters the game with a 4-2 record, 3.78 ERA, and 1.30 WHIP through 13 starts this season. The 29-year-old righty struggled in his last outing, surrendering five earned runs across five innings in a 6-4 loss to Toronto last Friday.

Texas Rangers team news

For Texas, rookie standout Wyatt Langford continues to lead the club with 12 home runs, ranking 32nd in the league in long balls. Although his RBI total puts him just 107th among all hitters, Langford has delivered some key moments for the Rangers’ offense.

Josh Smith tops the team in batting average at .276 but remains further down the league rankings in power numbers. Marcus Semien, who’s been a fixture in the Rangers’ infield, is batting .218 with four doubles and six home runs, while Josh Jung is hitting .259 and has contributed eight doubles, a triple, and seven homers.

Veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin is set to start for the Rangers. The 35-year-old has quietly put together a strong season so far, posting a 3-5 record along with a 3.52 ERA and a tidy 1.17 WHIP over 11 starts (61.1 innings). In his previous outing, Corbin was solid despite taking the loss, throwing eight innings of two-run ball in a narrow 2-0 defeat to his former team, the Nationals.

Minnesota Twins vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record