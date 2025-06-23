+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners will turn to slugger Cal Raleigh to help spark their offense once again when they face off against Ty France and the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Seattle managed to snap a brief skid by salvaging the final game of their weekend set against the Cubs, avoiding a series sweep and halting a rough stretch away from home. The win gave the Mariners a much-needed boost as they look to string together momentum heading into this new series.

Minnesota, on the other hand, enters Monday's matchup in the midst of a rough patch. The Twins have now dropped three straight after being swept by the Brewers over the weekend, adding to their recent struggles. As they return home, they'll be eager to regroup and get back on track against a resurgent Seattle squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MNNT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Seattle Mariners in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DateMonday, June 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
VenueTarget Field
LocationMinneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

The Twins counter with their top offensive threat, Byron Buxton, who leads the club in batting average (.285), home runs (17), and RBIs (47). Among major league hitters, Buxton sits 13th in home runs and 27th in RBI. Ty France is batting .266 and has notched 13 doubles, six home runs, and 13 walks this season. He’s 163rd in homers and 40th in RBIs among his MLB peers.

Trevor Larnach checks in with a .257 batting average along with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, and 24 walks, while Ryan Jeffers is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, six homers, and 28 walks on the year.

Minnesota hands the ball to Bailey Ober, who will make his sixth career appearance against the Mariners. In five previous outings, Ober is 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA. His last start saw him allow nine hits and four runs across 5.2 innings in a 4-2 loss to the Reds.

Seattle Mariners team news

Cal Raleigh continues to carry the offensive load for the Seattle Mariners, leading the club with 31 home runs and 66 RBIs on the season. He currently tops all major league hitters in long balls and ranks second overall in runs driven in. Raleigh enters Monday’s contest riding a five-game hit streak, during which he’s gone an eye-popping .500 at the plate with two doubles, five homers, three walks, and 12 RBIs.

Julio Rodríguez has also started to find some rhythm, batting .252 with 10 doubles, three triples, 10 homers, and 22 walks. Though he ranks 74th in home runs and 83rd in RBI among major leaguers, Rodríguez has hit safely in three consecutive games. Over his last five, he’s hitting just .182 but has added a double, a pair of walks, and one RBI.

J.P. Crawford is setting the pace in terms of batting average for Seattle, coming in at .291. He brings a modest two-game hit streak into this one and has drawn four walks across his last five games while hitting .238 during that stretch. Jorge Polanco, meanwhile, is batting .258 with nine doubles, 11 homers, and 14 free passes. He’s also picked up a hit in back-to-back games, posting a .222 average over his last five appearances.

On the mound, Seattle will send out Bryan Woo, who was lights-out in his previous outing against Boston. The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up just a single hit in an 8-0 blowout win.

Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners Series info

Game 2

DateTuesday, June 24, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Twins)Chris Paddack
Starting Pitcher (Mariners)Luis Castillo
TV ChannelMNNT and ROOT Sports NW
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, June 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Mariners)Joe Ryan
Starting Pitcher (Twins)George Kirby
TV ChannelMNNT and ROOT Sports NW
LivestreamFubo

Game 4

DateThursday, June 26, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Mariners)Simeon Woods Richardson
Starting Pitcher (Twins)Emerson Hancock
TV ChannelMNNT and ROOT Sports NW
LivestreamFubo

Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
02.06.25MLBSeattle MarinersMinnesota Twins2 – 1
01.06.25MLBSeattle MarinersMinnesota Twins5 – 4
31.05.25MLBSeattle MarinersMinnesota Twins6 – 12
01.07.24MLBSeattle MarinersMinnesota Twins3 – 5
30.06.24MLBSeattle MarinersMinnesota Twins1 – 5
