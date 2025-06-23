How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Seattle Mariners will turn to slugger Cal Raleigh to help spark their offense once again when they face off against Ty France and the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
Seattle managed to snap a brief skid by salvaging the final game of their weekend set against the Cubs, avoiding a series sweep and halting a rough stretch away from home. The win gave the Mariners a much-needed boost as they look to string together momentum heading into this new series.
Minnesota, on the other hand, enters Monday's matchup in the midst of a rough patch. The Twins have now dropped three straight after being swept by the Brewers over the weekend, adding to their recent struggles. As they return home, they'll be eager to regroup and get back on track against a resurgent Seattle squad.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MNNT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time
The Minnesota Twins will take on the Seattle Mariners in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|Monday, June 23, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Target Field
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners team news, injury reports & key players
Minnesota Twins team news
The Twins counter with their top offensive threat, Byron Buxton, who leads the club in batting average (.285), home runs (17), and RBIs (47). Among major league hitters, Buxton sits 13th in home runs and 27th in RBI. Ty France is batting .266 and has notched 13 doubles, six home runs, and 13 walks this season. He’s 163rd in homers and 40th in RBIs among his MLB peers.
Trevor Larnach checks in with a .257 batting average along with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, and 24 walks, while Ryan Jeffers is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, six homers, and 28 walks on the year.
Minnesota hands the ball to Bailey Ober, who will make his sixth career appearance against the Mariners. In five previous outings, Ober is 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA. His last start saw him allow nine hits and four runs across 5.2 innings in a 4-2 loss to the Reds.
Seattle Mariners team news
Cal Raleigh continues to carry the offensive load for the Seattle Mariners, leading the club with 31 home runs and 66 RBIs on the season. He currently tops all major league hitters in long balls and ranks second overall in runs driven in. Raleigh enters Monday’s contest riding a five-game hit streak, during which he’s gone an eye-popping .500 at the plate with two doubles, five homers, three walks, and 12 RBIs.
Julio Rodríguez has also started to find some rhythm, batting .252 with 10 doubles, three triples, 10 homers, and 22 walks. Though he ranks 74th in home runs and 83rd in RBI among major leaguers, Rodríguez has hit safely in three consecutive games. Over his last five, he’s hitting just .182 but has added a double, a pair of walks, and one RBI.
J.P. Crawford is setting the pace in terms of batting average for Seattle, coming in at .291. He brings a modest two-game hit streak into this one and has drawn four walks across his last five games while hitting .238 during that stretch. Jorge Polanco, meanwhile, is batting .258 with nine doubles, 11 homers, and 14 free passes. He’s also picked up a hit in back-to-back games, posting a .222 average over his last five appearances.
On the mound, Seattle will send out Bryan Woo, who was lights-out in his previous outing against Boston. The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up just a single hit in an 8-0 blowout win.
Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, June 24, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Twins)
|Chris Paddack
|Starting Pitcher (Mariners)
|Luis Castillo
|TV Channel
|MNNT and ROOT Sports NW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, June 25, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Mariners)
|Joe Ryan
|Starting Pitcher (Twins)
|George Kirby
|TV Channel
|MNNT and ROOT Sports NW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 4
|Date
|Thursday, June 26, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|1:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Mariners)
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|Starting Pitcher (Twins)
|Emerson Hancock
|TV Channel
|MNNT and ROOT Sports NW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|02.06.25
|MLB
|Seattle Mariners
|Minnesota Twins
|2 – 1
|01.06.25
|MLB
|Seattle Mariners
|Minnesota Twins
|5 – 4
|31.05.25
|MLB
|Seattle Mariners
|Minnesota Twins
|6 – 12
|01.07.24
|MLB
|Seattle Mariners
|Minnesota Twins
|3 – 5
|30.06.24
|MLB
|Seattle Mariners
|Minnesota Twins
|1 – 5