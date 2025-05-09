How to watch Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants are set to roll into Target Field on Friday, eyeing another strong showing on the road as they take on Ty France and the Minnesota Twins. With shortstop Willy Adames swinging a hot bat, the Giants will look to keep their early-season momentum alive.

San Francisco has hit the ground running in 2025, especially away from Oracle Park. The Giants own an impressive 12-9 road record and have dropped just three of their first 12 series—proof of the steady, consistent baseball they’ve been playing to open the year.

Across the diamond, the Twins haven’t exactly set the world on fire, but they’ve been quietly effective and enter this matchup riding a five-game winning streak. With a 12-6 home mark and a recent uptick in form, Minnesota is showing signs that they may be hitting their stride.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-BA

Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Friday, May 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

Byron Buxton has been the offensive engine for the Twins, launching nine home runs and driving in 25 runs, good for top-10 in the majors in homers and top-20 in RBI. Ty France has been Minnesota’s most reliable hitter, leading the team with a .277 batting average. While not a power threat, he ranks 140th in home runs, France has been a key run producer, sitting 41st in the league in RBI. He enters Friday with hits in three straight games, and over his last five, he’s batting .316 with a double, a walk, and three RBIs. Trevor Larnach has chipped in with a .224 average, five home runs, and 16 walks, while Harrison Bader boasts a .284 average with four homers and four doubles.

Veteran right-hander Chris Paddack will get the nod for the Twins. It’s been a rough start to the season for him, he’s saddled with a 5.57 ERA across seven outings, having surrendered 20 earned runs over 32.1 innings. Minnesota will be hoping for a course correction from him against a potent Giants lineup.

San Francisco Giants team news

On San Francisco’s side, outfielder Jung Hoo Lee continues to anchor the offense with a .301 batting average. Lee may not be a big slugger, but he ranks among the league’s top 30 in RBIs. Matt Chapman and Wilmer Flores have each provided plenty of pop, both tied for the team lead with seven home runs. Flores has also driven in a team-best 33 runs. Meanwhile, Michael Yastrzemski has been a steady contributor, batting .278 with seven doubles, five homers, and 19 walks.

San Francisco will counter on the mound with right-hander Jordan Hicks, who has been trying to find his footing this season. Through 37.1 innings, Hicks has posted a 6.03 ERA and issued 15 walks, command issues that could become a liability if he doesn't tighten things up.

Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date Friday, May 9 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Twins) Chris Paddack Starting Pitcher (Giants) Jordan Hicks TV Channel MNNT and NBCS-BA Livestream Apple TV+

Game 2

Date Saturday, May 10 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Twins) Joe Ryan Starting Pitcher (Giants) Logan Webb TV Channel FOX Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, May 11 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Twins) Pablo Lopez Starting Pitcher (Giants) Landen Roupp TV Channel MNNT and NBCS-BA Livestream Fubo

