How to watch Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Jung Hoo Lee and the San Francisco Giants will clash with Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins in Saturday’s matchup, set for Chase Center.

Back on the diamond, the Giants’ offensive spark this season has come from rookie standout Jung Hoo Lee. The South Korean star leads the team with a .301 batting average, along with four home runs and 23 RBIs. He currently ranks 100th in MLB in homers and 28th in RBIs. Matt Chapman has brought plenty of pop as well, clubbing seven homers to lead the club and matching Lee in the RBI column. Wilmer Flores has quietly put together a strong campaign, matching Chapman’s seven long balls while pacing the team with 33 RBIs. Flores enters Saturday riding a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .231 over his last 10 appearances.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins vs. the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: FOX

FOX Local TV Channel: SNY and MARQ

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Twins will take on the Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Saturday, May 10, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

For the Twins, Byron Buxton has been the team’s most dangerous bat, slugging nine homers and driving in 25 runs, ranking 10th and 16th in the league, respectively. Ty France leads Minnesota in batting average at .277 and has also contributed solid production, sitting 41st in RBIs league-wide. Trevor Larnach is batting .224 with a handful of home runs and 16 walks, while Harrison Bader has chipped in with four doubles, four homers, and a .284 average.

On the mound, Joe Ryan is expected to oppose Webb in what should be a high-quality pitching duel. The Twins’ right-hander has been sharp this year, entering with a 2-2 record, a 2.93 ERA, and a sterling 0.90 WHIP. Ryan has been especially tough of late, allowing just one earned run across his last 13 innings, giving up only eight hits and two walks in that span.

San Francisco Giants team news

Michael Yastrzemski is also heating up, coming into the contest with hits in three straight games. He’s batting .278 with seven doubles, five homers, and 19 walks on the year, and has chipped in four free passes and two RBIs over his past five games.

Logan Webb is slated to get the ball for San Francisco. The 28-year-old righty has been outstanding through eight starts, boasting a 4-2 record with a 2.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts to just 13 walks over 48.1 innings. His most recent outing was a gem, seven innings of one-run ball in a convincing 9–3 win over Colorado.

Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants Series info

Game 3

Date Sunday, May 11 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mets) Pablo Lopez Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Landen Roupp TV Channel MNNT and NBCS-BA Livestream Fubo

Minnesota Twins vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record