How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Minnesota Twins return to Target Field on Tuesday night looking to carry over some positive momentum as they host the Baltimore Orioles to open a three-game series. Pablo López will take the hill for the Twins, while Cade Povich gets the nod for Baltimore.

The Orioles have struggled to string wins together, especially after a promising series win against the Yankees. Their recent three-game set against Kansas City ended on a sour note, as they dropped two games and were shut out once again, a troubling trend, with five scoreless outings already this season.

Minnesota didn’t fare much better during its road swing. After scoring 11 runs in the opener, the offense fizzled out, totaling just 16 runs over the final six contests. They did manage to salvage the end of the trip with consecutive one-run victories over Boston, snapping a four-game skid.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MNNT and MASN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Tuesday, May 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

Byron Buxton continues to be a bright spot for the Twins. The veteran outfielder leads the team with seven home runs and a .260 batting average. He enters Tuesday on a five-game hit streak and is batting .364 over that stretch with a homer, an RBI, and a walk.

Ty France has been efficient with runners on, topping the team with 19 RBIs, though his power numbers remain modest. Trevor Larnach, hitting .230 on the year, carries a three-game hit streak into the series, while Ryan Jeffers has been swinging a hot bat, batting .375 with three RBIs over his last five games.

Pablo López will be making his sixth start of the campaign. The 29-year-old righty has been sharp, sporting a 2.25 ERA with 26 strikeouts and only four walks in 32 innings. He was solid in his last outing, allowing two earned runs across 6.1 innings in a narrow loss to Cleveland.

Baltimore Orioles team news

For the Orioles, Cedric Mullins has been the offensive standout, leading the club in both homers (7) and RBIs (21). Ryan O’Hearn has matched Mullins in the home run column, but trails in run production.

Adley Rutschman has had a quieter season at the plate, batting just .216 with four homers, while top prospect Jackson Holliday is showing flashes of promise with four long balls and a .273 average.

Baltimore will look to left-hander Cade Povich to set the tone in the opener. The 25-year-old has had an up-and-down start to the year, posting a 5.16 ERA with 25 strikeouts across six appearances. He gave up three runs over 4.2 innings in his last start, a win over the Yankees.

Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles Series info

Game 1

Date Tuesday, May 6 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Twins) Pablo Lopez Starting Pitcher (Orioles) Cade Povich TV Channel MNNT and MASN Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Wednesday, May 7 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Twins) Simeon Woods Richardson Starting Pitcher (Orioles) Dean Kremer TV Channel MNNT and MASN Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, May 8 First-Pitch Time 1:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Twins) Joe Ryan Starting Pitcher (Orioles) Dean Kremer TV Channel MLB Network, MNNT and MASN Livestream Fubo

