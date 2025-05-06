How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Minnesota Twins return to Target Field on Tuesday night looking to carry over some positive momentum as they host the Baltimore Orioles to open a three-game series. Pablo López will take the hill for the Twins, while Cade Povich gets the nod for Baltimore.
The Orioles have struggled to string wins together, especially after a promising series win against the Yankees. Their recent three-game set against Kansas City ended on a sour note, as they dropped two games and were shut out once again, a troubling trend, with five scoreless outings already this season.
Minnesota didn’t fare much better during its road swing. After scoring 11 runs in the opener, the offense fizzled out, totaling just 16 runs over the final six contests. They did manage to salvage the end of the trip with consecutive one-run victories over Boston, snapping a four-game skid.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: MNNT and MASN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time
The Minnesota Twins will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Date
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
Venue
Target Field
Location
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players
Minnesota Twins team news
Byron Buxton continues to be a bright spot for the Twins. The veteran outfielder leads the team with seven home runs and a .260 batting average. He enters Tuesday on a five-game hit streak and is batting .364 over that stretch with a homer, an RBI, and a walk.
Ty France has been efficient with runners on, topping the team with 19 RBIs, though his power numbers remain modest. Trevor Larnach, hitting .230 on the year, carries a three-game hit streak into the series, while Ryan Jeffers has been swinging a hot bat, batting .375 with three RBIs over his last five games.
Pablo López will be making his sixth start of the campaign. The 29-year-old righty has been sharp, sporting a 2.25 ERA with 26 strikeouts and only four walks in 32 innings. He was solid in his last outing, allowing two earned runs across 6.1 innings in a narrow loss to Cleveland.
Baltimore Orioles team news
For the Orioles, Cedric Mullins has been the offensive standout, leading the club in both homers (7) and RBIs (21). Ryan O’Hearn has matched Mullins in the home run column, but trails in run production.
Adley Rutschman has had a quieter season at the plate, batting just .216 with four homers, while top prospect Jackson Holliday is showing flashes of promise with four long balls and a .273 average.
Baltimore will look to left-hander Cade Povich to set the tone in the opener. The 25-year-old has had an up-and-down start to the year, posting a 5.16 ERA with 25 strikeouts across six appearances. He gave up three runs over 4.2 innings in his last start, a win over the Yankees.
Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles Series info
Game 1
Date
Tuesday, May 6
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Twins)
Pablo Lopez
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
Cade Povich
TV Channel
MNNT and MASN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Wednesday, May 7
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Twins)
Simeon Woods Richardson
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
Dean Kremer
TV Channel
MNNT and MASN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Thursday, May 8
First-Pitch Time
1:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Twins)
Joe Ryan
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
Dean Kremer
TV Channel
MLB Network, MNNT and MASN
Livestream
|Fubo
Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/15/25
ST
Baltimore Orioles
Minnesota Twins
10 – 0
03/09/25
ST
Baltimore Orioles
Minnesota Twins
4 – 3
03/05/25
ST
Minnesota Twins
Baltimore Orioles
2 – 5
02/28/25
ST
Minnesota Twins
Baltimore Orioles
10 – 13
09/30/24
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Baltimore Orioles
2 – 6