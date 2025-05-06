How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Timberwolves vs Warriors NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Western Conference Semifinals tip off Tuesday night in Minnesota, where the sixth-seeded Timberwolves welcome the seventh-seeded Warriors for Game 1 of what promises to be a fiery showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Timberwolves and the Warriors will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Timberwolves and the Warriors live on:

National TV : TNT, truTV

: TNT, truTV Streaming service: Sling

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Anthony Edwards continues to shine for the Wolves, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 boards, and 4.5 assists a night. Rudy Gobert brings muscle down low, posting 12 points and nearly 11 rebounds per contest, along with 1.4 blocks — eighth-best in the league. Julius Randle, playing a key support role, chips in 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Predicted five: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert

Golden State Warriors team news & key performers

On the other side, Stephen Curry leads the Warriors' charge with 24.5 points, 6 dimes, and 4.4 rebounds, while also picking off 1.1 steals a night. Jimmy Butler, in his first season with Golden State, is adding 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, doing a bit of everything. Draymond Green continues his glue-guy act, putting up 9 points, 6.1 boards, and 5.6 assists, knocking down 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from deep.

Predicted five: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green

