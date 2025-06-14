How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals will open a four-game set against Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday evening at American Family Field, with both clubs hoping to gain some traction as the summer grind intensifies.
The St. Louis Cardinals limp into Friday night’s contest riding a five-game losing streak, a skid that's seen them tumble from second to third in the NL Central standings. After dropping the finale of a home series to the Dodgers, the Cardinals were swept by the Blue Jays and then blanked 6-0 by Milwaukee in Thursday's series opener. St. Louis' bats have gone ice-cold during the slump, managing just three hits in their most recent defeat.
The Brewers, meanwhile, are clinging to second place in the division by the slimmest of margins, just half a game ahead of the Cardinals. Milwaukee hasn’t exactly been setting the world on fire either, having dropped two of three in back-to-back series against San Diego and Atlanta. Despite the recent setbacks, they remain within striking distance of the division-leading Cubs, who hold a five-game cushion.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National: Fox Sports 1
- Local TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Date
|Saturday, June 14, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm ET
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players
Milwaukee Brewers team news
St. Louis Cardinals team news
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals Series info
Game 4
|Date
|Sunday, June 15, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|2:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Quinn Priester
|Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
|Miles Mikolas
|TV Channel
|FDSWI and FDSMW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|27.04.25
|MLB
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Milwaukee Brewers
|1 – 7
|26.04.25
|MLB
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Milwaukee Brewers
|6 – 5
|26.04.25
|MLB
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Milwaukee Brewers
|3 – 2
|05.09.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|St. Louis Cardinals
|2 – 3
|04.09.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|St. Louis Cardinals
|4 – 7