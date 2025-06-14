How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals will open a four-game set against Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday evening at American Family Field, with both clubs hoping to gain some traction as the summer grind intensifies.

The St. Louis Cardinals limp into Friday night’s contest riding a five-game losing streak, a skid that's seen them tumble from second to third in the NL Central standings. After dropping the finale of a home series to the Dodgers, the Cardinals were swept by the Blue Jays and then blanked 6-0 by Milwaukee in Thursday's series opener. St. Louis' bats have gone ice-cold during the slump, managing just three hits in their most recent defeat.

The Brewers, meanwhile, are clinging to second place in the division by the slimmest of margins, just half a game ahead of the Cardinals. Milwaukee hasn’t exactly been setting the world on fire either, having dropped two of three in back-to-back series against San Diego and Atlanta. Despite the recent setbacks, they remain within striking distance of the division-leading Cubs, who hold a five-game cushion.

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Saturday, June 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm ET Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals Series info

