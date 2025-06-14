+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals will open a four-game set against Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday evening at American Family Field, with both clubs hoping to gain some traction as the summer grind intensifies.

The St. Louis Cardinals limp into Friday night’s contest riding a five-game losing streak, a skid that's seen them tumble from second to third in the NL Central standings. After dropping the finale of a home series to the Dodgers, the Cardinals were swept by the Blue Jays and then blanked 6-0 by Milwaukee in Thursday's series opener. St. Louis' bats have gone ice-cold during the slump, managing just three hits in their most recent defeat.

The Brewers, meanwhile, are clinging to second place in the division by the slimmest of margins, just half a game ahead of the Cardinals. Milwaukee hasn’t exactly been setting the world on fire either, having dropped two of three in back-to-back series against San Diego and Atlanta. Despite the recent setbacks, they remain within striking distance of the division-leading Cubs, who hold a five-game cushion.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National: Fox Sports 1
  • Local TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DateSaturday, June 14, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:10 pm ET/ 1:10 pm ET
VenueAmerican Family Field
LocationMilwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals Series info

Game 4

DateSunday, June 15, 2025
First-Pitch Time2:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Quinn Priester
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)Miles Mikolas
TV ChannelFDSWI and FDSMW
LivestreamFubo

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
27.04.25MLBSt. Louis CardinalsMilwaukee Brewers1 – 7
26.04.25MLBSt. Louis CardinalsMilwaukee Brewers6 – 5
26.04.25MLBSt. Louis CardinalsMilwaukee Brewers3 – 2
05.09.24MLBMilwaukee BrewersSt. Louis Cardinals2 – 3
04.09.24MLBMilwaukee BrewersSt. Louis Cardinals4 – 7
