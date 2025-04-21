How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers vs the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two of baseball’s hottest hitters are set to clash Monday night as the San Francisco Giants (14-8) host the Milwaukee Brewers (12-10) at Oracle Park to open a three-game set.

Milwaukee enters the series after claiming two of three from Oakland, though consistency has been elusive, they’re just 5-5 in their last 10 and have covered the run line in only two of those contests.

San Francisco, meanwhile, also went 1-2 in its last series against the Angels but has been far more reliable for bettors, going 8-2 against the spread over its last 10.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers vs. the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWI

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Jung Hoo Lee has been the spark at the top of the Giants' lineup, leading the team with a .333 batting average, while chipping in three homers and 14 RBIs, ranking 31st in the majors in runs driven in. Matt Chapman has drawn 21 walks and belted four home runs, and Wilmer Flores has powered the offense with a team-best six home runs and 23 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski enters with a .279 average and six doubles on the year.

The Brewers will hand the ball to right-hander Quinn Priester, who dazzled in his last outing with five shutout innings against Detroit. The 24-year-old held a 4.71 ERA across 11 appearances last season.

San Francisco Giants team news

Rookie sensation Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with five home runs and 19 RBIs, ranking 24th and seventh in MLB in those categories, respectively. Brice Turang is off to a strong start at the plate, hitting .322 with three home runs. Sal Frelick tops the Brewers with a .342 batting average, while William Contreras adds power with three home runs and 13 walks.

Robbie Ray will take the mound for San Francisco. The veteran lefty is undefeated at 3-0 despite a 4.19 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through four starts. He allowed four earned runs in his latest outing against Philadelphia.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record