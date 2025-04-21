+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles AngelsGetty Images Sport
Watch on FanDuel with Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers vs the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two of baseball’s hottest hitters are set to clash Monday night as the San Francisco Giants (14-8) host the Milwaukee Brewers (12-10) at Oracle Park to open a three-game set.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

Milwaukee enters the series after claiming two of three from Oakland, though consistency has been elusive, they’re just 5-5 in their last 10 and have covered the run line in only two of those contests.

San Francisco, meanwhile, also went 1-2 in its last series against the Angels but has been far more reliable for bettors, going 8-2 against the spread over its last 10.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers vs. the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWI
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date

Monday, April 21, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT

Venue

Oracle Park

Location

San Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Jung Hoo Lee has been the spark at the top of the Giants' lineup, leading the team with a .333 batting average, while chipping in three homers and 14 RBIs, ranking 31st in the majors in runs driven in. Matt Chapman has drawn 21 walks and belted four home runs, and Wilmer Flores has powered the offense with a team-best six home runs and 23 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski enters with a .279 average and six doubles on the year.

The Brewers will hand the ball to right-hander Quinn Priester, who dazzled in his last outing with five shutout innings against Detroit. The 24-year-old held a 4.71 ERA across 11 appearances last season.

San Francisco Giants team news

Rookie sensation Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with five home runs and 19 RBIs, ranking 24th and seventh in MLB in those categories, respectively. Brice Turang is off to a strong start at the plate, hitting .322 with three home runs. Sal Frelick tops the Brewers with a .342 batting average, while William Contreras adds power with three home runs and 13 walks.

Robbie Ray will take the mound for San Francisco. The veteran lefty is undefeated at 3-0 despite a 4.19 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through four starts. He allowed four earned runs in his latest outing against Philadelphia.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/15/2025

ST

Milwaukee Brewers

San Francisco Giants

11 – 5

03/01/2025

ST

San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers

9 – 2

09/13/2024

MLB

San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers

0 – 3

09/12/2024

MLB

San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers

13 – 2

09/11/2024

MLB

San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers

2 – 3

Advertisement