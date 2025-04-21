How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Two of baseball’s hottest hitters are set to clash Monday night as the San Francisco Giants (14-8) host the Milwaukee Brewers (12-10) at Oracle Park to open a three-game set.
Milwaukee enters the series after claiming two of three from Oakland, though consistency has been elusive, they’re just 5-5 in their last 10 and have covered the run line in only two of those contests.
San Francisco, meanwhile, also went 1-2 in its last series against the Angels but has been far more reliable for bettors, going 8-2 against the spread over its last 10.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers vs. the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWI
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time
The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.
Date
Monday, April 21, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
Venue
Oracle Park
Location
San Francisco, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players
Milwaukee Brewers team news
Jung Hoo Lee has been the spark at the top of the Giants' lineup, leading the team with a .333 batting average, while chipping in three homers and 14 RBIs, ranking 31st in the majors in runs driven in. Matt Chapman has drawn 21 walks and belted four home runs, and Wilmer Flores has powered the offense with a team-best six home runs and 23 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski enters with a .279 average and six doubles on the year.
The Brewers will hand the ball to right-hander Quinn Priester, who dazzled in his last outing with five shutout innings against Detroit. The 24-year-old held a 4.71 ERA across 11 appearances last season.
San Francisco Giants team news
Rookie sensation Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with five home runs and 19 RBIs, ranking 24th and seventh in MLB in those categories, respectively. Brice Turang is off to a strong start at the plate, hitting .322 with three home runs. Sal Frelick tops the Brewers with a .342 batting average, while William Contreras adds power with three home runs and 13 walks.
Robbie Ray will take the mound for San Francisco. The veteran lefty is undefeated at 3-0 despite a 4.19 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through four starts. He allowed four earned runs in his latest outing against Philadelphia.
Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/15/2025
ST
Milwaukee Brewers
San Francisco Giants
11 – 5
03/01/2025
ST
San Francisco Giants
Milwaukee Brewers
9 – 2
09/13/2024
MLB
San Francisco Giants
Milwaukee Brewers
0 – 3
09/12/2024
MLB
San Francisco Giants
Milwaukee Brewers
13 – 2
09/11/2024
MLB
San Francisco Giants
Milwaukee Brewers
2 – 3