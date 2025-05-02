+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kansas City Royals v Milwaukee Brewers
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers will renew their NL Central rivalry on Friday night at American Family Field, with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Brice Turang headlining a key divisional battle.

The Cubs are riding some recent momentum after dropping their first series of the season last weekend. They bounced back with a solid showing against Pittsburgh, taking two of three and improving to 5-3 in their last eight contests. That steady play has kept them perched atop the division standings as they head into the weekend.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, enters Friday’s matchup coming off a frustrating offensive showing. In Wednesday’s shutout loss, the Brewers managed just a pair of hits—both coming from the bottom of the lineup. It was the first time all season that Milwaukee was held scoreless, a surprising result given they had put up 20 total runs in the previous three outings. Despite the stumble, their offense has been productive overall, scoring 159 runs through 32 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date

Friday, May 2, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT

Venue

American Family Field

Location

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Jackson Chourio has emerged as their top power threat, pacing the team with six home runs and 24 RBI. He ranks 31st and 12th in MLB in those categories, respectively. Brice Turang, who leads the club with a .311 batting average, has been the most consistent contact hitter in the lineup. William Contreras is batting .250 with three home runs and has shown excellent plate discipline with 20 walks. Meanwhile, Sal Frelick is off to a strong start, hitting .304 with five doubles, two triples, a homer, and a dozen free passes.

Milwaukee will counter with righty Quinn Priester, who will be making his fifth start of the season. Priester is 1-0 and looking to build on a promising stretch as he continues to carve out a role in the Brewers’ rotation.

Chicago Cubs team news

Offensively, Kyle Tucker continues to drive in runs at an impressive clip for the Cubs. He’s currently fourth in the majors with 28 RBI and sits 14th in the home run race. Crow-Armstrong has also been productive, batting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, six homers, and six walks. He ranks 31st in the league in home runs and 19th in RBI. Seiya Suzuki remains Chicago’s most complete hitter, leading the club in batting average (.295), home runs (nine), and RBI (28). Ian Happ has contributed steady production as well, slashing .279 with nine doubles and two long balls, while drawing 19 walks. He’s riding a three-game hit streak and is hitting .316 over his last five games with two doubles, four walks, and a pair of RBI.

Chicago will hand the ball to right-hander Ben Brown for his sixth start of the season. Brown has gone 2-2 so far with a 6.04 ERA, striking out 31 batters across 25.1 innings. He’ll look to settle in and provide some consistency on the mound as the Cubs aim to stay in command of the Central.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date

Friday, May 2

First-Pitch Time

8:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Brewers)

Quinn Priester

Starting Pitcher (Cubs)

Ben Brown

TV Channel

Apple TV+

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Saturday, May 3

First-Pitch Time

7:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Brewers)

José Quintana

Starting Pitcher (Cubs)

Jameson Taillon

TV Channel

FDSWI and MARQ

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Sunday, May 4

First-Pitch Time

2:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Brewers)

Freddy Peralta

Starting Pitcher (Cubs)

Shota Imanaga

TV Channel

FDSWI and MARQ

Livestream

Fubo

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

Date

Competitions

Home Team

Away Team

Score

12.03.25

ST

Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers

7 – 9

24.07.24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers

2 – 3

24.07.24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers

0 – 1

23.07.24

MLB

Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers

3 – 1

30.06.24

MLB

Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago Cubs

7 – 1

