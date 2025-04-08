How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Leeds United EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Middlesbrough will take on Leeds in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

Leeds are third in the standings, only two points behind the league leaders. They are sure to qualify for the playoffs but they will be hoping the top two teams drop points so that they can get into a spot for automatic qualification.

Sixth-placed Middlesbrough are 15 points behind fifth-placed Sunderland. They will hope to win the rest of their games to qualify for the playoffs.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship Riverside Stadium

The match will be played at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has another defensive injury to contend with, as Neto Borges has been ruled out with an ankle problem sustained against Blackburn.

The centre-back joins fellow defenders Dael Fry, George Edmundson, and Luke Ayling on the sidelines.

Leeds team news

Leeds United have received a boost with both Patrick Bamford and Max Wober returning to action. The duo made substitute appearances at the weekend after recovering from long-term injuries and could be in contention for more minutes here.

