How to watch Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Kyle Stowers and the surging Miami Marlins look to stay red-hot as they take on Trevor Larnach and the struggling Minnesota Twins in Thursday's matchup.
Minnesota comes into this one desperate for a spark at the plate. The offense has been ice-cold over the past two outings, getting blanked in back-to-back shutout losses—first a 3-0 defeat in their series finale against Detroit, then a 2-0 setback against Miami to open this series. Despite solid work from their rotation and bullpen, the bats simply haven’t delivered.
On the other side, Miami is riding the hottest streak in the majors. Winners of eight straight, the Marlins have swept through both San Francisco and Arizona on the road and opened their series against the Twins with another shutout victory. Their confidence is sky-high and the momentum is clearly on their side.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Marlins and the Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: FDSFL, and MNNT
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time
The Miami Marlins will take on the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.
|Date
|Thursday, July 3, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT
|Venue
|loanDepot park
|Location
|Miami, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins team news, injury reports & key players
Miami Marlins team news
Minnesota Twins team news
Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|03.07.25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Minnesota Twins
|1 – 2
|02.07.25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Minnesota Twins
|2 – 0
|27.09.24
|MLB
|Minnesota Twins
|Miami Marlins
|6 – 8
|26.09.24
|MLB
|Minnesota Twins
|Miami Marlins
|8 – 3
|25.09.24
|MLB
|Minnesota Twins
|Miami Marlins
|1 – 4