How to watch Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Kyle Stowers and the surging Miami Marlins look to stay red-hot as they take on Trevor Larnach and the struggling Minnesota Twins in Thursday's matchup.

Minnesota comes into this one desperate for a spark at the plate. The offense has been ice-cold over the past two outings, getting blanked in back-to-back shutout losses—first a 3-0 defeat in their series finale against Detroit, then a 2-0 setback against Miami to open this series. Despite solid work from their rotation and bullpen, the bats simply haven’t delivered.

On the other side, Miami is riding the hottest streak in the majors. Winners of eight straight, the Marlins have swept through both San Francisco and Arizona on the road and opened their series against the Twins with another shutout victory. Their confidence is sky-high and the momentum is clearly on their side.

Miami Marlins vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Miami Marlins will take on the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.

Date Thursday, July 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT Venue loanDepot park Location Miami, Florida

