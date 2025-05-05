How to watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins vs the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (23-10) head to loanDepot Park for a Monday evening showdown with the Miami Marlins (13-20). This contest also features a pair of red-hot hitters leading their respective lineups.

After hitting a minor skid where they dropped four of five, including three in a row, the Dodgers found their groove in a big way, reeling off seven straight wins heading into Sunday’s series finale in Atlanta. The bats have come alive in a big way, with the team scoring 10 or more runs in three of their last four games. Los Angeles has plated 179 runs through 33 games, while collectively batting .257.

Things haven’t gone as smoothly for the Marlins. Miami snapped a six-game losing streak, its longest of the season, with a win over Oakland on Saturday and looked to salvage something from that series on Sunday. Through 32 contests, the Marlins are hitting .251 as a unit, sixth-best in the National League, and have produced 145 runs with 89 extra-base hits to their credit.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet LA

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Miami Marlins will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.

Date Monday, May 5, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue loanDepot park Location Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

Miami Marlins team news

For the Marlins, Kyle Stowers has been the offensive centerpiece. He leads the club in both batting average (.321) and RBI (25) and ranks 15th league-wide in RBI production. He brings a four-game hitting streak into the opener and has been scorching at the plate over his last five games, hitting .421 with a double, four home runs, and 10 RBI.

Xavier Edwards has been steady, batting .259 with three doubles, a triple, and 14 walks, though he hasn’t shown much pop. Eric Wagaman and Dane Myers have chipped in as well, Wagaman is batting .248 with six doubles and three homers, while Myers boasts a .344 average with three home runs and three doubles.

Veteran right-hander Sandy Alcantara gets the nod for Miami. He’s looking to rebound after a rough outing against the Dodgers last week, when he was tagged for seven earned runs on seven hits and five walks in just 2.2 innings. Alcantara enters the matchup with a 2-3 record, sporting an 8.31 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP over six starts (26 innings).

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Teoscar Hernández has been the Dodgers’ most potent bat so far, clubbing nine home runs and driving in 33, both tops on the team. Hernández ranks sixth in MLB in home runs and leads the majors in RBI. Shohei Ohtani has continued to be a dual-threat dynamo, hitting .293 with four doubles, three triples, eight homers, and 21 walks. He currently sits 17th in long balls and 166th in RBI.

Mookie Betts enters the matchup riding a six-game hit streak, batting .267 on the year with five homers and 15 walks. Over his last 10 outings, Betts is slashing .310 with two doubles, a triple, one home run, and 11 RBI. Freddie Freeman has also been locked in, hitting .338 with seven doubles and six home runs. Freeman has at least one hit in eight consecutive games and is batting .395 in his last 10 contests, adding four doubles, two homers, six walks, and 12 RBI.

Ben Casparius will get the ball for LA, serving as the opener in what will be a bullpen day. The 26-year-old righty was efficient in his last outing, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings and allowing just two hits while striking out five. On the season, he’s posted a 3-0 record with a 2.91 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP across 11 appearances (21.2 innings).

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record