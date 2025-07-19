How to watch Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins are set to host Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at loanDepot park in what promises to be a competitive matchup.

Kansas City comes into the game with a 47–50 record after dropping two of three to the Mets. They were outscored in the series, losing 8–3 and 3–1 before salvaging the finale 3–2. The Royals nearly let a 2–0 ninth-inning lead slip away in that game, but they walked it off in the bottom of the frame to secure the win.

On the flip side, Miami is now 44–51 following a strong showing against the Orioles, taking two of three with scores of 2–5, 6–0, and 11–1. The Marlins erupted in the rubber match, jumping out to a fast start and piling on 11 unanswered runs en route to a blowout victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Marlins vs the Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: MARQ, and FDSOH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Miami Marlins will take on the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.

Date Saturday, July 19, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue loanDepot park Location Miami, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

Miami Marlins team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record