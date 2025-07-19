+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Miami Marlins v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
Stream FanDuel FloridaStream FanDuel Kansas City
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins are set to host Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at loanDepot park in what promises to be a competitive matchup.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

Kansas City comes into the game with a 47–50 record after dropping two of three to the Mets. They were outscored in the series, losing 8–3 and 3–1 before salvaging the finale 3–2. The Royals nearly let a 2–0 ninth-inning lead slip away in that game, but they walked it off in the bottom of the frame to secure the win.

On the flip side, Miami is now 44–51 following a strong showing against the Orioles, taking two of three with scores of 2–5, 6–0, and 11–1. The Marlins erupted in the rubber match, jumping out to a fast start and piling on 11 unanswered runs en route to a blowout victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Marlins vs the Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: MARQ, and FDSOH
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Miami Marlins will take on the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.

DateSaturday, July 19, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
VenueloanDepot park
LocationMiami, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

Miami Marlins team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
19.07.25MLBMiami MarlinsKansas City Royals8 - 7
26.06.24MLBKansas City RoyalsMiami Marlins5 - 1
26.06.24MLBKansas City RoyalsMiami Marlins1 - 2
25.06.24MLBKansas City RoyalsMiami Marlins4 - 1
08.06.23MLBMiami MarlinsKansas City Royals6 - 1
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta