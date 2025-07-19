How to watch Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins are set to host Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at loanDepot park in what promises to be a competitive matchup.
Kansas City comes into the game with a 47–50 record after dropping two of three to the Mets. They were outscored in the series, losing 8–3 and 3–1 before salvaging the finale 3–2. The Royals nearly let a 2–0 ninth-inning lead slip away in that game, but they walked it off in the bottom of the frame to secure the win.
On the flip side, Miami is now 44–51 following a strong showing against the Orioles, taking two of three with scores of 2–5, 6–0, and 11–1. The Marlins erupted in the rubber match, jumping out to a fast start and piling on 11 unanswered runs en route to a blowout victory.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Marlins vs the Kansas City Royals MLB game
How to watch Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: MARQ, and FDSOH
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Miami Marlins will take on the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.
|Date
|Saturday, July 19, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
|Venue
|loanDepot park
|Location
|Miami, Florida
Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players
Miami Marlins team news
Kansas City Royals team news
Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|19.07.25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Kansas City Royals
|8 - 7
|26.06.24
|MLB
|Kansas City Royals
|Miami Marlins
|5 - 1
|26.06.24
|MLB
|Kansas City Royals
|Miami Marlins
|1 - 2
|25.06.24
|MLB
|Kansas City Royals
|Miami Marlins
|4 - 1
|08.06.23
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Kansas City Royals
|6 - 1