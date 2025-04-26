How to watch today's Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers are eyeing a commanding 3-0 stranglehold in their first-round showdown with the eighth-seeded Miami Heat when the series shifts to South Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Heat and the Cavaliers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.

Date Saturday, April 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, FL

How to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Team news & key performers

Miami Heat team news

The Heat were flat out of the gates in both games, trailing by double digits at halftime of Game 2. However, they showed signs of life in the final two quarters on Wednesday, outscoring Cleveland by eight and narrowly covering the spread as 12-point underdogs. Tyler Herro was the bright spot, erupting for 33 points on 14-of-24 shooting while chipping in six rebounds and five dimes.

Davion Mitchell added 18 points and six assists, and Bam Adebayo flirted with a triple-double, logging 11 points, 14 boards, and nine assists. Veteran head coach Erik Spoelstra, the most battle-tested tactician in this year's postseason, brings valuable playoff savvy that could help Miami find the right adjustments. The Heat have covered in 13 of their past 18 contests and boast five covers in their last seven head-to-head matchups with the Cavs.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Cleveland set the tone early in Game 1, jumping out to a seven-point cushion by the end of the first quarter and never surrendering control. Donovan Mitchell starred with 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting, and Darius Garland was right behind him with 27 points and five assists. Game 2 followed a similar script early on, but the Cavaliers eased off late, allowing Miami to rally and make the final score more respectable.

That late lapse is likely to stay fresh in Cleveland’s minds heading into Game 3—expect a more locked-in effort throughout. Mitchell continued his scorching postseason form, matching his Game 1 tally with another 30-point outing alongside six rebounds and six assists. The Cavaliers have been road warriors of late, taking 15 of their last 20 away from home, while the Heat have faltered against Central Division foes, dropping seven of their last eight in such matchups.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Head-to-Head Record