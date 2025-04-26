How to watch today's Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants, as well as start time and team news.

Match 45 of IPL 2025 sees Mumbai Indians locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

MI enter the clash riding a wave of momentum, having strung together four consecutive victories and eyeing a fifth to continue their late-season surge. However, they’ve yet to get the better of LSG at home, a stat they’ll be desperate to overturn this time around.

Lucknow, meanwhile, are in search of consistency. A dip in form has seen them slip slightly in the standings, but they’ll take heart from having already beaten Mumbai earlier in the tournament. Another victory over the four-time champions could serve as the spark they need to revive their campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

MI vs LSG: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants will take place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai City, India.

Date Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai City, India

How to watch MI vs LSG online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

MI vs LSG Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Mumbai Indians Team News

MI’s batting has started to click at just the right time. The top three, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Rohit Sharma, haven’t all fired in unison, but they’ve laid solid foundations. Rohit, in particular, has rediscovered his groove with back-to-back 70s in the last two matches, a promising sign given his stellar record in the IPL.

The engine room, though, is where Mumbai are flexing their muscle. Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation, racking up 373 runs from nine innings at a blistering strike rate of 166.51 and an average north of 60. With recent unbeaten knocks of 68 off 37 and 40 off 19, he’s firmly in the zone, especially dangerous at his home ground.

Tilak Varma has complemented him nicely, blending flair with urgency in the middle overs, while Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir offer explosive firepower down the order. Pandya’s also been a key contributor with the ball, bagging 12 wickets with a serviceable economy rate of 9.08. Deepak Chahar has chipped in with eight scalps, though he’s been slightly expensive at the death.

Aiden Markram’s steady rise has added depth to the order. The South African has compiled 326 runs at a strike rate of 151, showing signs of anchoring the top alongside the heavy hitters.

MI Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

For LSG, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran continue to carry the bulk of the batting load. Marsh has been consistent with 344 runs and four fifties at a strike rate of just over 160. Pooran, on the other hand, has been electric, blazing 377 runs at a jaw-dropping 204.89. After a couple of quiet outings, the West Indian will be eager to stamp his mark on a surface tailor-made for batting.

Beyond the overseas trio, the rest of the batting lineup hasn’t quite found its rhythm. Rishabh Pant’s lean patch has stretched on just 106 runs in eight innings, while David Miller has yet to find his timing or fluency at the crease. Still, Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad have produced handy cameos when called upon. Badoni’s measured 36 off 21 in the previous match helped steady the ship, while Samad has chipped in with late-order runs.

With the ball, Shardul Thakur leads the pack with 12 wickets, but his 11.20 economy rate has proven costly. Avesh Khan has been more effective in the latter stages of games, with eight wickets and some late breakthroughs.

Ravi Bishnoi has been out of sorts this season, struggling to contain runs and managing just eight wickets in nine matches at an economy of 10.43. However, Digvesh Rathi has emerged as a dependable option, taking nine wickets at an impressive 7.27 economy. Should the Wankhede pitch offer any grip, Rathi could once again be a key figure for LSG.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against MI

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

The head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants paints a lopsided picture, with the Lucknow franchise holding a clear upper hand in this budding rivalry. Though still in its infancy, the matchup has largely gone in LSG’s favor.

Out of the seven meetings so far, the Super Giants have come out on top six times, leaving Mumbai with just a solitary win. That lone victory dates back to 2022, and since then, it’s been one-way traffic. Lucknow have clinched the last four encounters, including a convincing win earlier this season, further cementing their dominance over the five-time champions.

MI vs LSG pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: hot and muggy

hot and muggy Pitch: Batting-friendly

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is typically a batter’s paradise, offering a true surface that rewards timing and stroke play. Early on, though, seamers can get a bit of assistance with the new ball, especially under the glare of the afternoon sun, there’s often a short spell where the ball does a bit before the surface settles. Once that initial movement disappears, the wicket tends to flatten out nicely, making run-scoring relatively straightforward.

With the match set for a day start, the heat is expected to bake the pitch further, possibly bringing the spinners into the game during the middle overs as the surface dries up. That said, the wicket is expected to hold up well across the innings, and slower deliveries may not be as effective as they usually are. All in all, bowlers will need to rely on sharp lines and subtle variations rather than pace-off tricks to stay in the contest.