How to watch today's Mexico vs Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico narrowly sidestepped a high-stakes showdown with one of their traditional regional rivals in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals. Instead, they’ll now look to avoid a potential upset when they meet Honduras on Wednesday in Santa Clara, California.

Under the stewardship of seasoned manager Javier Aguirre, a former Real Mallorca boss, El Tri have looked sharp throughout the tournament. Their latest triumph, a clinical 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia at State Farm Stadium, secured their spot in the final four and extended their strong form under Aguirre’s second stint in charge.

Their semifinal opponents, Honduras, had anything but a smooth start to the competition. A humbling 6-0 loss to Canada in their opener left many doubting their credentials. Yet, the team showed resilience, rallying to reach the semifinals and regaining respect along the way. Their quarterfinal clash saw them edge out a gritty Panama side on penalties, setting up this meeting with Mexico.

How to watch Mexico vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final match between Mexico and Honduras will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue,Univision,TUDN, ViX and FS1.

Mexico vs Honduras kick-off time

The CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match between Mexico and Honduras will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET on Wednesday, July 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Mexico will be without Luis Chávez, who suffered a torn ACL in training prior to the Saudi Arabia match. His absence opens the door for Marcel Ruiz and Erik Lira, both of whom have made solid impressions in limited action. The defense receives a boost with César Montes returning from a yellow card suspension, although Jesús Gallardo will miss out for the same reason. With yellow card tallies reset for the semis, Mexico won’t face any further suspension threats moving forward.

One of the tournament's breakout performers for Mexico has been Alexis Vega, who’s seized the left-wing role from Orbelín Pineda. On the opposite flank, Julian Quiñones, Roberto Alvarado, and César Huerta have all seen minutes, but none have locked down the starting job. Aguirre’s most intriguing dilemma may lie up top, where he’s alternated between using Raúl Jiménez and Santiago Giménez individually or pairing them together in a dual-striker setup.

Honduras team news

Honduras, meanwhile, have leaned heavily on their core of experienced internationals. Familiar faces like goalkeeper Luis López, midfielder Alexander López, forward Romell Quioto, and captain Anthony Lozano, each boasting over 50 caps, have provided leadership and stability. However, winger Rigoberto Rivas was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a muscle injury and was replaced by Dixon Ramírez.

Lozano may return to the starting XI after making a significant impact off the bench against Canada, scoring the equalizer in the second half after replacing Jorge Benguché. Luis Palma, who provided the assist on Lozano’s goal after coming on for Edwin Rodríguez, is also a candidate for a starting role on the right.

Coach Reinaldo Rueda faces a tactical decision at the No. 10 spot, where both Jorge Álvarez and Romell Quioto have played key minutes during the tournament. With confidence rising and the stakes higher than ever, Honduras will be eager to complete a remarkable turnaround with a semifinal upset.

