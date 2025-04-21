How to watch New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets vs the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are set to square off in a three-game divisional series beginning Monday.

The Phillies, sitting at 13-9, are coming off a series win over the Marlins, taking two out of three. They wrapped up the set with a 7-5 extra-innings loss, squandering a late comeback in the eighth before conceding two runs in the 10th.

The red-hot Mets have surged to a 15-7 record after sweeping a four-game set against the Cardinals. Despite giving up a 3-0 lead in the series finale, New York rallied with a pair of late-inning surges to seal a 7-4 win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets vs the Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso has been the engine of the Mets’ offense, leading the team with six homers, 24 RBI, and a stellar .346 batting average. He enters Monday riding a three-game hitting streak and ranks second in the majors in RBI. Over his last five outings, Alonso has batted .316 with a home run, a triple, two doubles, and four RBI.

Juan Soto has chipped in with five doubles, three long balls, and 17 walks while slashing .256. He’s also on a three-game hitting streak and has driven in five runs over his last five contests. Francisco Lindor (.271) and Brandon Nimmo (.202) have also been steady, with Nimmo stringing together three straight games with a hit.

Tylor Megill is set to take the mound for the Mets. The right-hander owns a 2-2 record with a sparkling 1.40 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 19.1 innings of work this season.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Philadelphia counters with Aaron Nola, who’s had a rough start to 2024. The veteran is still searching for his first win, entering Monday with an 0-4 record, a bloated 6.65 ERA, and a 1.66 WHIP over 21.2 innings.

Offensively, Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with seven home runs and 16 RBI, ranking fourth and 17th in the majors in those categories, respectively. Bryce Harper is batting .272 with five homers, four doubles, and 18 walks, while Nick Castellanos carries a team-best .304 average. Trea Turner has also contributed with a .273 average, four doubles, and nine walks.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record