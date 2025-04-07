+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets versus the Miami Marlins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins open a three-game set Monday at Citi Field, with the Mets handing the ball to Kodai Senga for the series opener.

The Miami Marlins have shown flashes of promise in the early going, but sustained success may be a tall order for one of MLB’s youngest rosters. After opening the season with a series win over the Pirates, Miami dropped its next set against the Mets. The Marlins then split two games on the road in Atlanta, scoring just four runs while allowing 10 before Sunday's finale was postponed.

On the flip side, the New York Mets are off to a solid start, winning two of their first three series. After falling to the Astros, the Mets bounced back by taking two of three in Miami. They carried that momentum into a home series against the Blue Jays, claiming another series win and outscoring Toronto 10-3 across the three-game set, including a 2-1 victory in their last outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets vs. the Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SNY and FDSFL
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in New York City, United States.

Date

Monday, April 7, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT

Venue

Citi Field

Location

New York City, United States

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

On the offensive side, Pete Alonso has come out swinging with nine hits, including three homers and two doubles, while driving in 11 runs and drawing six walks. Juan Soto has also been sharp, tallying eight hits with three doubles, a homer, seven walks, and three RBI to go along with a stolen base. Brandon Nimmo has chipped in with eight hits—two of them homers—and five RBI. Francisco Lindor has five hits, two doubles, three walks, and three RBI, plus a pair of stolen bags.

Kodai Senga gets the nod after a solid first outing of the season, where he gave up four runs—only two earned—on three hits across five innings, ironically taking the loss against this same Marlins squad.

Miami Marlins team news

For Miami, Otto Lopez has recorded 10 hits, including two home runs and seven RBI, while drawing four walks and stealing a base. Xavier Edwards has nine hits, including three doubles, and added four walks, three RBI, and two stolen bases. Kyle Stowers has provided a steady bat with seven hits, a homer, four RBI, six walks, and a stolen base. Eric Wagaman rounds out the Marlins' contributions with five hits, one long ball, two RBI, and a pair of walks.

Miami, meanwhile, has yet to announce a starting pitcher for Game 1 and is likely turning to a spot starter. Connor Gillispie was initially in line to start Monday but has since been shifted to Tuesday’s matchup.

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/03/25

MLB

Miami Marlins

New York Mets

5-6

04/02/25

MLB

Miami Marlins

New York Mets

4-2

04/01/25

MLB

Miami Marlins

New York Mets

4-10

03/23/25

ST

New York Mets

Miami Marlins

10-2

03/17/25

ST

Miami Marlins

New York Mets

5-6

