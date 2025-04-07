How to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins open a three-game set Monday at Citi Field, with the Mets handing the ball to Kodai Senga for the series opener.
The Miami Marlins have shown flashes of promise in the early going, but sustained success may be a tall order for one of MLB’s youngest rosters. After opening the season with a series win over the Pirates, Miami dropped its next set against the Mets. The Marlins then split two games on the road in Atlanta, scoring just four runs while allowing 10 before Sunday's finale was postponed.
On the flip side, the New York Mets are off to a solid start, winning two of their first three series. After falling to the Astros, the Mets bounced back by taking two of three in Miami. They carried that momentum into a home series against the Blue Jays, claiming another series win and outscoring Toronto 10-3 across the three-game set, including a 2-1 victory in their last outing.
New York Mets vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Mets will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in New York City, United States.
Date
Monday, April 7, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
Venue
Citi Field
Location
New York City, United States
New York Mets vs Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players
New York Mets team news
On the offensive side, Pete Alonso has come out swinging with nine hits, including three homers and two doubles, while driving in 11 runs and drawing six walks. Juan Soto has also been sharp, tallying eight hits with three doubles, a homer, seven walks, and three RBI to go along with a stolen base. Brandon Nimmo has chipped in with eight hits—two of them homers—and five RBI. Francisco Lindor has five hits, two doubles, three walks, and three RBI, plus a pair of stolen bags.
Kodai Senga gets the nod after a solid first outing of the season, where he gave up four runs—only two earned—on three hits across five innings, ironically taking the loss against this same Marlins squad.
Miami Marlins team news
For Miami, Otto Lopez has recorded 10 hits, including two home runs and seven RBI, while drawing four walks and stealing a base. Xavier Edwards has nine hits, including three doubles, and added four walks, three RBI, and two stolen bases. Kyle Stowers has provided a steady bat with seven hits, a homer, four RBI, six walks, and a stolen base. Eric Wagaman rounds out the Marlins' contributions with five hits, one long ball, two RBI, and a pair of walks.
Miami, meanwhile, has yet to announce a starting pitcher for Game 1 and is likely turning to a spot starter. Connor Gillispie was initially in line to start Monday but has since been shifted to Tuesday’s matchup.
New York Mets vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/03/25
MLB
Miami Marlins
New York Mets
5-6
04/02/25
MLB
Miami Marlins
New York Mets
4-2
04/01/25
MLB
Miami Marlins
New York Mets
4-10
03/23/25
ST
New York Mets
Miami Marlins
10-2
03/17/25
ST
Miami Marlins
New York Mets
5-6