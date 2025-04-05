GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Men's 10M Synchro Final Diving World Cup, as well as dates, start times and full schedule.

Diving's elite return to the spotlight for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics, as Guadalajara, Mexico plays host to the World Aquatics Diving World Cup from April 3-6.

With judges scrutinizing every dive for form, control, and finesse, the world’s elite divers will look to strike the perfect balance between technical mastery and composed execution.

At the Centre Acuático Code Metropolitano, athletes will launch into action from springboards and platforms, showcasing their trademark repertoire of somersaults, twists, and eye-catching armstand entries that defy gravity.

Following nearly eight months away from the global spotlight, divers are back to kick off a new Olympic campaign—each hoping to set the tone in the sport’s premier international showcase.

China’s Olympic champions Chen Yiwen and Quan Hongchan headline a stacked lineup, while local heroes Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra aim to lead Mexico’s charge in the synchronized disciplines. Also returning to the spotlight is Jack Laugher of Great Britain, who launches his quest for a fifth Olympic Games, with Los Angeles 2028 now looming on the horizon.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is 2025 Men's 10M Synchro Final at Diving World Cup?

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

The 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup runs for four days from Thursday, April 2 to Sunday, April 6. It will take place at The Centre Acuatico Code Metropolitano, Mexico's top diving facility, in Guadalajara, Mexico.

How to watch Men's 10M Synchro Final at Diving World Cup

TV Channel: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Livestream: Peacock

U.S. fans can stream competitions live from the urban pools of Guadalajara on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 schedule

To view the full event schedule in your local time zone and check out the official start lists, you can access all the details right here.

Date Time (ET) Event Saturday, April 5 12:02 pm Women's 3m Springboard Synchronised Final Saturday, April 5 2:32 pm Men's 10m Platform Synchronised Final Saturday, April 5 5:02 p.m. Women's 10m Platform Final Saturday, April 5 7:32 pm Men's 3m Springboard Final Sunday, April 6 2:32 pm Men's 3m Springboard Synchronised Final Sunday, April 6 5:00 pm Women's 10m Platform Synchronised Final Sunday, April 6 7:30 pm Women’s 3m Springboard Final

World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 events and notable participants

With a record-setting turnout, a roster stacked with elite talent, and the historic backdrop of Guadalajara, the 2025 Diving World Cup is shaping up to deliver a spectacular start to the road toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The opening leg of the World Aquatics Diving World Cup features a packed schedule—nine events crammed into four action-filled days. Spectators can expect fierce competition in both individual and synchronized disciplines from the 3-meter springboard to the 10-meter platform.

One of the must-watch showdowns will be the women’s 3m springboard, where the Olympic medal trio of Chen Yiwen, Maddison Keeney, and Chang Yani are set to renew their rivalry and extend their supremacy. Mexican fans, meanwhile, will be out in force, rallying behind their national heroes in hopes of golden glory on home turf.

The star-studded lineup includes China's Olympic champions Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi, Mexico's silver medal-winning synchro team Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra, and British veteran Jack Laugher, who launches his campaign toward a potential fifth Olympic Games in 2028.