How to watch today's Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are set to hit the road for Game 3 of their opening-round playoff clash against the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Grizzlies and the Thunder will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Thursday, April 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Grizzlies and the Thunder live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Team news & key performers

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Memphis will still be without Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL sprain) and Jaylen Wells, who remains out due to a fractured wrist, facial injuries, and ongoing concussion protocol.

The Grizzlies showed signs of life in Game 2 after a rough start to the series. Jaren Jackson Jr., who struggled mightily in the opener (2-of-13), responded with a strong 26-point outing on 10-of-17 shooting. Ja Morant added 23 points, spearheading a third-quarter surge that briefly narrowed what had been an 18-point halftime hole.

Still, Memphis never managed to grab a lead in either contest. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo pointed to live-ball turnovers and OKC’s punishing transition offense as the key issues that continue to haunt his squad. Despite marginal improvements, the Grizzlies are still searching for the formula to crack the Thunder’s tempo and defensive intensity.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Oklahoma City will once again be without Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain) and rookie Nikola Topić (knee surgery), both of whom remain sidelined.

Though MVP hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t quite lit the scoring charts on fire, the Thunder's supporting cast has risen to the moment. In Game 1, Gilgeous-Alexander was held to just 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting. He bounced back in Game 2 with a 27-point effort, though it came on an inefficient 10-of-29 from the field and 3-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Fortunately for OKC, the team’s depth continues to shine. Jalen Williams has poured in 20-plus points in each contest, while rookie big man Chet Holmgren is making a serious impact on both ends, averaging a double-double and racking up five blocks in Game 2. Aaron Wiggins delivered a major boost off the bench in the series opener, scoring 21 points and giving OKC a much-needed offensive jolt.

