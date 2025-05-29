How to watch the Memorial Tournament: TV schedule, live stream, channel and prize money for signature PGA Tour event

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 Memorial Tournament PGA Tour Golf.

The PGA Tour makes its annual stop in the heart of Ohio as the 2025 Memorial Tournament tees off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin—celebrating 50 years of golfing tradition under the watchful eye of legend Jack Nicklaus.

This milestone edition of the Memorial will feature a select 72-player field, all vying for a slice of the $20 million purse, with the top 65 and ties surviving the 36-hole cut. The champion won’t just pocket a hefty 20% of the prize fund—they’ll also earn one of golf’s most iconic honors: a handshake from the Golden Bear himself.

Leading the charge is defending champion Scottie Scheffler, back to defend his crown in a stacked lineup that includes fellow major winners Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth.

From a historic venue to a star-studded field and a sizable payout, the 2025 Memorial Tournament is shaping up to be a can't-miss event. Whether you’re tuning in for the tradition, the drama, or the leaderboard battles, here’s your complete guide to what’s on tap in Dublin, Ohio.

2025 Memorial Tournament: Event Information

When Thursday-Sunday, May 29-June 1, 2025 Time 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT Where Dublin, Ohio Prize Pool $20 million, $4 million and 700 FedExCup pts for winner Yardage 7,569-yard par-72

Golf's spotlight shines solely on 2025 The Memorial Tournament this week, teeing off on Thursday, May 29 and wrapping up on Sunday, June 1—the only PGA Tour stop on the calendar.

The prestigious event unfolds at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio—a course crafted by the legendary Jack Nicklaus himself. The layout pays homage to Muirfield in Scotland, the storied site where Nicklaus famously captured his first Open Championship.

How to watch Memorial Tournament on TV and online

TV Channel: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Golf fans in the U.S. can catch all the action from the Memorial Tournament live on Golf Channel from Thursday through Sunday, while CBS will showcase the marquee groups over the weekend.

Prefer to stream? Fubo has you covered—with a free trial for new users, it's the perfect chance to test the waters before committing.

Check out the full TV schedule below:

Thursday: 2–6 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2–6 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 2–5:30 pm ET (Golf Channel), 5:30–7:30 pm ET (CBS)

Sunday: 1–2:30 pm ET (Golf Channel), 2:30–6:30 pm ET (CBS)

Round 1 and 2 tee times

A total of 72 players have punched their ticket to this year’s Memorial Tournament, featuring a mix drawn from last season’s top 50 in FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5, current FedExCup rankings, and a few sponsor invites.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his crown, but Rory McIlroy, currently ranked No. 2, will be notably absent from the lineup.

👉 Click here to see the full Memorial Tournament field.