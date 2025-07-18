How to watch today's Mazatlan vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A mid-table Liga MX clash awaits at Estadio El Encanto as Mazatlán FC host Puebla on Friday.

Both sides are seeking their first league wins of the new Apertura season, with Mazatlán aiming to leverage their improving home form while Puebla look to end a run of away losses. Their recent meetings have been closely contested, with Mazatlán edging a narrow 1-0 victory in January, but neither side has managed sustained momentum in 2025.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mazatlan vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Mazatlan FC vs Puebla kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio El Encanto

The match will be played at Estadio El Encanto on Friday, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlán FC come into this fixture buoyed by a run of five undefeated home matches out of their last six in Liga MX, though they have only managed five wins in their previous 30 league games overall. The squad showed defensive solidity in a goalless draw against Cruz Azul last weekend and lineup continuity is expected.

All primary starters are available, and there are no reported injuries or suspensions currently affecting the first-choice squad.

Puebla team news

Puebla arrive after a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Atlas and remain winless on the road in their last six Liga MX away matches. The squad has not faced any major injury setbacks or suspensions ahead of this weekend.

Key forward Lucas Cavallini is expected to start after coming off the bench in their previous outing, supported by wingers like Daniel Álvarez and the industrious midfield duo of Gustavo Ferrareis and Diego De Buen.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

